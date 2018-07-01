Dabangg Tour 2018: Guru Randhawa and Maniesh Paul tried to teach Punjabi to Katrina Kaif, this is what happened

Dabangg Tour is headed to Van Couver. Dabangg Tour is headed to Van Couver.

After a smashing performance in San Jose, Salman Khan along with Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha and others are headed to Vancouver to enthrall fans. In a video posted by Katrina on her Facebook page, we see Guru Randhawa and Maniesh Paul trying to teach “Suit Suit” song to the actor but she fails to get it right and starts singing “Sheila Ki Jawaani”. By the end of the video, we see Katrina trying her hand at Punjabi as she invites fans for their next performance in the US.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif took to social media and shared a photo of herself with Sonakshi and Jacqueline. The photo’s caption read, “Three masketeers…. just a little subtle styling.”

Not just Katrina but even Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan have been equally active on social media to give updates on their Da-Bangg Tour.

Early this morning, Salman took to Twitter and shared photos of his performance at San Jose. He has been performing on his chartbusters from Dil Diyan Gallan to Jag Ghoomeya.

Check out videos and photos from Dabangg Tour :

The Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour is a two-week-long tour in which Salman, along with other stars will be entertaining fans through a series of dance performances and a variety of musical acts.

Also read | Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez are having the best time at Da-Bangg Reloaded

On the work front, Salman will soon start shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat. While Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in Drive, Katrina Kaif has Thugs of Hindostan in her kitty.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd