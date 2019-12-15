Dabangg 4 has fallen in place: Salman Khan

Salnan Khan, who is awaiting the release of Dabangg 3 on December 20, has already started looking at the fourth chapter in the series. Salnan Khan, who is awaiting the release of Dabangg 3 on December 20, has already started looking at the fourth chapter in the series.

Salman Khan said he is glad the fourth instalment of his Dabang franchise has already fallen in place.

The actor is back in the avatar of cop Chulbul Pandey with Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhudheva. But Salman has already started looking at the fourth chapter in the series and is ready to work on it.

“It is very difficult (to take a franchise forward). But this one has fallen in place. Even the fourth one has fallen in place. It happens sometimes, like Rocky or Rambo series, which falls in place. So this one has too,” Salman said in a group interview.

The actor said Dabangg 3 is “semi-prequel” as it chronicles both past and present.

“I came up with a thought and Arbaaz and I just kept on improvising, brainstorming. We wanted to start from the present and go in the past to track the journey of Chulbul Pandey and how his past comes in his present. It’s not entirely a prequel. The whole film isn’t set in the past. It’s semi-prequel.”

Over the course of his career, the 53-year-old actor has cemented his position as an action star. But he believes that if there is no emotion in a film, the action is mindless.

“I don’t think anything works better than heroism. If you have heroism in a film, it works. Heroism doesn’t mean you’re romancing a girl or… It means doing something for someone against all odds and you make that happen. Action doesn’t make sense till the time you don’t have emotions backing it.

“It doesn’t matter if you jump, punch, kick or the numbers of fighters you fight, if it’s emotions isn’t set in the right place. The action is meaningless,” he added.

Dabangg 3 is scheduled to release on December 20.

