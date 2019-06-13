Toggle Menu
Warina Hussain to match steps with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3

Dabangg 3 song "Munna Budnaan Hua", featuring Salman Khan and Warina Hussain, will be choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan and Warina Hussain will dance on “Munna Budnaan Hua”. (Photo: Warina Hussain/Instagram and Salman Khan/Instagram)

The makers of Dabangg 3 have roped in Loveyatri fame Warina Hussain for a special song titled “Munna Budnaan Hua”.

Chulbul Pandey aka Salman Khan will match steps with Warina Hussain in this special song. Salman’s production venture Loveyatri served as the launch pad for Warina.

While Dabangg had Salman and Malaika Arora grooving to “Munni Badnaam Hui”, Dabangg 2 saw Kareena Kapoor and Salman matching steps on “Fevicol Se”.

A source shared, “Warina will be seen in a completely different look. Her look is created by Salman’s designer Ashley Lobo and will be seen in an Indo-Western outfit. It was a four days shoot at Mehboob studio in Mumbai. This time the song is set in a modernised dhaba and is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.”

Apart from Salman Khan, Dabangg 3 also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sudeep and Arbaaz Khan in pivotal roles. Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Ashwami Manjrekar will make her Bollywood debut with the film.

Dabangg 3 is set to hit the screens on December 20.The film will be produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions.

