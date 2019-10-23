Dabangg 3 trailer: Salman Khan brings back his most popular franchise

The trailer of Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 is out and it is exactly what his fans would expect – a total ‘paisa vasool masala’ entertainer.

In the trailer, we see the recurring characters played by Salman, Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan. While Kichcha Sudeep plays the antagonist, Saiee Manjrekar plays an important role too.

Watch the trailer of Dabangg 3 here:

Salman sports two looks in the film. The one without moustache appears to be his younger avatar. He fights goons, sports his sunglasses and does everything that he is known for in his signature style. Sonakshi, who started her career with Dabangg, is back playing the same character she first played in 2010 – Rajjo.

At the trailer launch, Salman revealed that he has written the film and hence, it will be critic proof. It is safe to say that the same applies to the trailer as well.

Dabangg 3 will have a pan-India release.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 releases on December 20.

After from Dabangg 3, Salman will collaborate with director Prabhudheva for Radhe which will release on Eid 2020.