Dabangg 3 teaser: Salman Khan is excited for another outing as Chulbul Pandey

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday released a new teaser of his upcoming film Dabangg 3. After watching the video, you will expect the Prabhudheva directorial to be a complete masala entertainer.

The promotional video has Salman in his elements as Chulbul Robinhood Pandey. The moment he says, “Kaamaal karte ho pandey ji,” you are reminded of Dabangg and Dabangg 2 where he impressed fans with his impeccable dialogue delivery. He continues by saying, “Jab Chulbul Pandey se joode hain poore india ke emotions, toh Salman Khan kyun karenge promotions,” and you are left wondering if the actor has special plans to promote his Christmas release.

The dialogue is followed by the trademark background score of the Dabangg franchise. Don’t miss the ending, where Salman Khan laughs in his inimitable style. Sharing the video, Salman wrote, “Hello! My name is Chulbul Pandey. Nice to meet you! #Dabangg3WithChulbulPandey.” The actor has also changed his name from Salman Khan to Chulbul Pandey on his social media profiles.

The third film in the Dabangg franchise, Dabangg 3 also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill and Sudeep among others. The first installment which released in 2010 was directed by Abhinav Kashyap. The second film was helmed by Arbaaz Khan.

Dabangg 3 is scheduled to hit theaters in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada on December 20.