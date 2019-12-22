Dabangg 3 full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Dabangg 3 is available on Tamilrockers. Dabangg 3 is available on Tamilrockers.

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 has become the latest prey of piracy website Tamilrockers. The film has Salman Khan returning to the beloved role of cop Chulbul Pandey. The Prabhudheva directorial also brings back Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill, while Sudeep plays the primary antagonist.

Tamilrockers regularly leaks major films, TV shows and even web series. It puts up the content as soon as it is released or aired. The quality is often high definition. The website keeps changing its domain extension every single time, so it is hard to block every extension it comes up with. Even the blocked URLs can also be accessed through proxy servers.

Despite stringent laws and a high court order blocking similar piracy hubs, Tamilrockers has not stopped being a troublemaker.

Tamilrockers has not only successfully evaded authorities, but it has also acquired an audience for itself.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film one and a half star. She wrote, “This is not the kind of film which sees any problem with the hero doing ‘rakhwali’ of the heroine. What else are heroes for? Even the villain who goes by the name of Balli Singh (Sudeep), knows his fate: he will be given an army of henchmen, illegal mines, and a side-business of prostitution, and some dialogues. But he knows, and we know, how it will all end.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd