Dabangg 3: Sudeep thanks Salman Khan for making him ‘feel at home’

Actor Sudeep has started shooting for the upcoming Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 with the bhai of Bollywood. The actor recently shared a photo featuring himself and Salman on Twitter. Alongside the photo, he wrote, “Heat was unbearable yet couldn’t dominate the energy on set,,,, it was a thrilling day,, fabulous unit,, fantabulous people,,,,, a humongous Gym set up on Location is an added bonus. 1st day of #Dabangg3 wrappes wth smiles. Thanks @BeingSalmanKhan sir for making me feel at home.”

Dabangg 3 marks Sudeep’s comeback to Hindi cinema after Rakta Charitra 2, which was directed by Ram Gopal Varma. According to reports, Sudeep is going to play an antagonist in the cop-actioner’s third installment, which is being directed by Prabhudheva.

“He plays a goon in the film and will be seen in an intense, larger-than-life face-off with the hero. In this film, the villain’s track is more of a parallel lead,” a source informed Mumbai Mirror.

Earlier installments of the film starred Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj in negative roles.

Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill reprise their roles from Dabangg 2. While Sonakshi is extremely excited to reprise her role as Rajjo in the third installment, Arbaaz in an interview with indianexpress.com assured that they will leave no stone unturned in impressing the audience. He said, “We know this is a very loved franchise and Chulbul Pandey is a very loved character. We know that there is a big loyalty base. We will leave no stone unturned to make the audience feel that they have got something fresh, new and exciting. We are very conscious of it.”

Arbaaz also produces Dabangg 3, which will head to the theaters on December 20 this year.