Dabangg 3: Sonakshi Sinha is back as Rajjo

The shoot of Dabangg 3 is going on in full swing. After Salman Khan and director Prabhudheva, the female lead Sonakshi Sinha has also arrived on the sets of the film.

Advertising

Sonakshi shared the news along with her look in the film. Sharing a picture, Sona wrote, “RAJJO is back!!!.” She also added, “From Dabangg, to Dabangg 3…Its homecoming. Day 1 of shoot for me today, wish me luck ❤️.”

Sonakshi’s look for Dabangg 3 looks quite similar to her appearance in Dabangg and Dabangg 2.

In other news, the Dabangg 3 cast and crew also celebrated Prabhudheva’s birthday on the film’s sets.

Advertising

Salman Khan is also keeping his fans up-to-date with photos and videos from the sets. The actor shared a clip on his social media accounts on Wednesday and wrote along, “Namaste, Salaam Alaikum, Hello and a big thank you to all my fans & the police of #madhyapradesh #maheshwar #dabangg3 @prabhudheva @arbaazkhanofficial @nikhildwivedi25.”

Salman had earlier shared a clip of himself with brother Arbaaz Khan announcing the shooting schedule of the film. Dabangg 3 is being shot in Salman and Arbaaz ‘s birthplace, Indore. Many photos and videos from the sets have flooded the fan pages of the stars.

Dabangg 3 is the third installment of the Dabangg series that started in 2010. While the first film was directed by Abhinav Kashyap, the second film was helmed by producer-actor Arbaaz Khan. Prabhudheva, who is directing the third film, has earlier worked with Salman in his 2009 film Wanted.

Dabangg 3 is slated to release in December 2019.