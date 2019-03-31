Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan arrive in Indore for Dabangg 3 shoot

Dabangg 3 is all set to go on floors from April 1. The news was shared by Salman Khan via a clip posted on his social media accounts. Salman shared the video with the caption, “Back in our birthplace for #Dabangg3 shoot @arbaazSkhan.”

Advertising

In the clip, Salman and Arbaaz reveal that they have just landed at their birthplace, Indore. They will be going to a few places where their grandfather was posted during his years with the police force. The duo informed that they will start shooting for Dabangg 3 from tomorrow (April 1).

Dabangg 3 is the third installment of the Dabangg series that started in 2010. While the first film was directed by Abhinav Kashyap, the second film was helmed by producer-actor Arbaaz Khan. Prabhudheva, who is directing the third film, has earlier worked with Salman in his 2009 film Wanted.

Earlier, Salman Khan had confirmed that shooting of Dabangg 3 will begin on April 1 and the film will release in December 2019. At a press conference for Da-Bangg: The Tour – Reloaded in Dubai, Salman had also shared that the film will star Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhudheva is directing the film.

In other news, Salman recently met ace choreographer Saroj Khan and many wondered if it was for a Dabangg 3 song.