Toggle Menu
Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan arrive in Indore for Dabangg 3 shoothttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/dabangg-3-salman-khan-arbaaz-khan-video-5651633/

Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan arrive in Indore for Dabangg 3 shoot

Salman Khan had earlier confirmed that shooting of Dabangg 3 will begin on April 1 and the film will release in December 2019.

Dabangg 3 Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan shoot
Dabangg 3 is the third installment of the Dabangg series that started in 2010.

Dabangg 3 is all set to go on floors from April 1. The news was shared by Salman Khan via a clip posted on his social media accounts. Salman shared the video with the caption, “Back in our birthplace for #Dabangg3 shoot @arbaazSkhan.”

In the clip, Salman and Arbaaz reveal that they have just landed at their birthplace, Indore. They will be going to a few places where their grandfather was posted during his years with the police force. The duo informed that they will start shooting for Dabangg 3 from tomorrow (April 1).

Dabangg 3 is the third installment of the Dabangg series that started in 2010. While the first film was directed by Abhinav Kashyap, the second film was helmed by producer-actor Arbaaz Khan. Prabhudheva, who is directing the third film, has earlier worked with Salman in his 2009 film Wanted.

Earlier, Salman Khan had confirmed that shooting of Dabangg 3 will begin on April 1 and the film will release in December 2019. At a press conference for Da-Bangg: The Tour – Reloaded in Dubai, Salman had also shared that the film will star Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhudheva is directing the film.

In other news, Salman recently met ace choreographer Saroj Khan and many wondered if it was for a Dabangg 3 song.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Saqib Saleem on playing Mohinder Amarnath in 83: Trying several looks to get it right
2 Have you seen these videos of Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger Shroff?
3 Have you seen these photos of Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Amitabh Bachchan?