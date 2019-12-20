Dabangg 3 movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan film in ‘paisa vasool’

Salman Khan’s much-awaited Dabangg 3 has hit the screens. While Salman and Sonakshi Sinha reprise their roles of Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo, Dabangg 3 marks the Bollywood debut of filmmaker Mahesh Manjerakar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar. Kannada superstar Sudeep plays the main antagonist.
Abhinav Kashyap directorial Dabangg released in 2010. While the second installment of the franchise was helmed by Arbaaz Khan, Prabhudheva has taken on the mantle of director for the third part.
Talking about joining the cast of Dabangg 3, Sudeep told indianexpress.com, “The feeling of having worked with Salman and Prabhu sir is greater than anything for me. Salman is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry today. These are not things that I expected to happen. So, when the film happened to me, I accepted it wholeheartedly and enjoyed it thoroughly. I lived every moment. I didn’t come here with any kind of expectation, but I have carried back home a lot of memories and good moments. It is great that I can now say these are the people I have worked with, and I have been part of such a big franchise. It has been a great opportunity for me.”
Trade analyst Girish Johar predicted the opening day collection of Dabangg 3. He told us, “It is an established franchise, and people always look forward to it. The makers have already started working on Dabangg 4 which shows their confidence. I peg the film at around Rs 27-30 crore and depending upon how the audience find the film, numbers will change by the evening shows. If it is accepted well, it will have a healthy weekend.”
The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Dabangg 3 a one-and-a-half star rating. She wrote, "This is not the kind of film which sees any problem with the hero doing ‘rakhwali’ of the heroine. What else are heroes for? Even the villain who goes by the name of Balli Singh (Sudeep), knows his fate: he will be given an army of henchmen, illegal mines, and a side-business of prostitution, and some dialogues. But he knows, and we know, how it will all end."
Salman Khan, during a media interaction, spoke on Dabangg 3 releasing in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. He shared, "We have had South films (releasing) and they have done well here. Now, I think it is our time. The film is a proper entertainer, people should like it there too."
Sudeep joins the Dabangg franchise with Dabangg 3. The Kannada superstar plays the antagonist in the Prabhudheva directorial.
Trade analyst Girish Johar also told indianexpress.com, "Salman is a well-established superstar. People want to watch his films, and hence they have a great opening. Later it depends if the audience’s expectations are met with the film or not. Race 3 and Bharat didn’t deliver what people expect from his films, and they went downhill at the box office after a good start. With Dabangg, people know they are going in for hardcore action masala, and I believe they will get plenty of it. This one has firm legs at the box office."
Dabangg 3 song "Hud hud Dabangg" had garnered some controversy for showing saffron-clad sadhus dancing with guitars. Clareaing air around the whole issue, Salman had said during a media interaction, "Every time a big film comes there is always some controversy around it. At least, it is acknowledged that this is a big film and I’m happy about it."
Sonakshi Sinha who is reprising her role of Rajjo in Dabangg 3 after seven years, told indianexpress.com, "It is a surreal feeling because I don’t think any other actress has been repeated in a franchise thrice. It is a film that I began my career with, so whatever I am and wherever I am today, it is because of Dabangg. I will always be grateful to what Rajjo made me."
Salman Khan has been credited as the story writer for the film. The screenplay has been written by Salman Khan, Prabhudheva, Dilip Shukla and Aloke Upadhyaya. In one of the media interactions, Salman Khan revealed, "I have written the film, so this film is for the critics (laughs)."
Arbaaz Khan will reprise his role of Makhanchand "Makkhi" Pandey in Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. The actor is also one of the producers of the third installment in the Dabangg franchise.
