Friday, December 27, 2019
Dabangg 3 movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan film in ‘paisa vasool’

Dabangg 3 review and release live updates: Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Dabangg 3, starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Sudeep.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 20, 2019 5:12:54 pm
Dabangg 3 Dabangg 3 movie release: The Salman Khan-starrer is helmed by Prabhudheva.

Salman Khan’s much-awaited Dabangg 3 has hit the screens. While Salman and Sonakshi Sinha reprise their roles of Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo, Dabangg 3 marks the Bollywood debut of filmmaker Mahesh Manjerakar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar. Kannada superstar Sudeep plays the main antagonist.

Abhinav Kashyap directorial Dabangg released in 2010.  While the second installment of the franchise was helmed by Arbaaz Khan, Prabhudheva has taken on the mantle of director for the third part.

Talking about joining the cast of Dabangg 3, Sudeep told indianexpress.com, “The feeling of having worked with Salman and Prabhu sir is greater than anything for me. Salman is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry today. These are not things that I expected to happen. So, when the film happened to me, I accepted it wholeheartedly and enjoyed it thoroughly. I lived every moment. I didn’t come here with any kind of expectation, but I have carried back home a lot of memories and good moments. It is great that I can now say these are the people I have worked with, and I have been part of such a big franchise. It has been a great opportunity for me.”

Trade analyst Girish Johar predicted the opening day collection of Dabangg 3. He told us, “It is an established franchise, and people always look forward to it. The makers have already started working on Dabangg 4 which shows their confidence. I peg the film at around Rs 27-30 crore and depending upon how the audience find the film, numbers will change by the evening shows. If it is accepted well, it will have a healthy weekend.”

Follow all the latest updates about Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3.

    17:12 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    Dabangg 3: Public Verdict

    14:21 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    'Dabangg 3 is paisa vasool'

    Sunil Grover, who shared screen space with alman Khan in Bharat tweeted, "Dabang 3 day today! It’s full on Paisa Vasool! So many seeti moments!! Go watch !"

    14:08 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    Our review

    The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Dabangg 3 a one-and-a-half star rating. She wrote, "This is not the kind of film which sees any problem with the hero doing ‘rakhwali’ of the heroine. What else are heroes for? Even the villain who goes by the name of Balli Singh (Sudeep), knows his fate: he will be given an army of henchmen, illegal mines, and a side-business of prostitution, and some dialogues. But he knows, and we know, how it will all end."

    Read: Dabangg 3 movie review: A cringe-fest

    13:40 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    Salman Khan on Dabangg 3 releasing in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu

    Salman Khan, during a media interaction, spoke on Dabangg 3 releasing in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. He shared, "We have had South films (releasing) and they have done well here. Now, I think it is our time. The film is a proper entertainer, people should like it there too."

    13:11 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    WATCH: In conversation with Sudeep

    Sudeep joins the Dabangg franchise with Dabangg 3. The Kannada superstar plays the antagonist in the Prabhudheva directorial.

    12:48 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    'Quintessential Salman Khan film'

    Riteish Deshmukh posted on Twitter, "Watched #Dabangg3 last night. Cheered, Clapped, Laughed - #ChulbulPandey ji was funny, emotional & angry as Hulk. Quintessential @BeingSalmanKhan film. He rocked it. @sonakshisinha you were sooo good @KicchaSudeep so proud of you my friend - deep baritone & fierce angry eyes. @KicchaSudeep you make evil look good & stylish. Big shout out to @saieemmanjrekar incredible debut- absolutely confident - have known her since she was a little girl- my producers & friends @arbaazSkhan @Nikhil_Dwivedi congratulations on the Blockbuster!! #Dabangg3. The man & the captain of the ship @PDdancing he knows the pulse of the audience- action, emotion, drama, humour all packed in one film- congratulations sir!!!"

    12:24 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    Dabangg 3 early reactions

    @apurvnagpal wrote on Twitter, "45 minutes into #Dabangg3. Wondering what the hell is happening! Will probably leave at interval. Should've run when #SalmanKhan's name appeared as #Story writer (and in #dialogue, along with others). 2 unnecessary songs, 2 overdone fight scenes, lots of silly stuff. No story."

    12:02 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    'It’s mass entertainer'

    "Congratulations @BeingSalmanKhan for making your fans happy what they want from you in real dubbangee roop on screen. It’s mass entertainer where a super star plays with gallery n keep them happy clapping along with him. Paisa vasool movie. god bless you Pandey ji," Subhash Ghai said via Twitter.

    11:45 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    'Dabangg 3 is a Salman Khan show'

    Writer and journalist Meena Iyer tweetd, "Salman Khan deified successfully yet again. Dabangg 3 is that SK show 👏 @BeingSalmanKhan #Dabangg3Review"

    11:36 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    'People want to watch Salman Khan's films'

    Trade analyst Girish Johar also told indianexpress.com, "Salman is a well-established superstar. People want to watch his films, and hence they have a great opening. Later it depends if the audience’s expectations are met with the film or not. Race 3 and Bharat didn’t deliver what people expect from his films, and they went downhill at the box office after a good start. With Dabangg, people know they are going in for hardcore action masala, and I believe they will get plenty of it. This one has firm legs at the box office."

    11:12 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    WATCH: Dabangg 3 trailer

    10:58 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    Nothing controversial about Dabangg 3: Salman Khan

    Dabangg 3 song "Hud hud Dabangg" had garnered some controversy for showing saffron-clad sadhus dancing with guitars. Clareaing air around the whole issue, Salman had said during a media interaction, "Every time a big film comes there is always some controversy around it. At least, it is acknowledged that this is a big film and I’m happy about it."

    10:40 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    Whatever I am today is because of Dabangg: Sonakshi Sinha

    Sonakshi Sinha who is reprising her role of Rajjo in Dabangg 3 after seven years, told indianexpress.com, "It is a surreal feeling because I don’t think any other actress has been repeated in a franchise thrice. It is a film that I began my career with, so whatever I am and wherever I am today, it is because of Dabangg. I will always be grateful to what Rajjo made me."

    10:25 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    Three stars for Dabangg 3

    Trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal tweeted, "#Dabangg3Review - 3*/5 #Dabangg3 is Nowhere near to Dabangg1 But it is FAR better than Dabangg2 With #SalmanKhan charismatic performance & BRILLIANT action #Dabangg3 delivers what it has promised to MASS AUDIENCE #KicchaSudeep emerges as the best villain in Dabang series"

    09:55 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    WATCH: In conversation with Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar

    09:39 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    I have written Dabangg 3: Salman Khan

    Salman Khan has been credited as the story writer for the film. The screenplay has been written by Salman Khan, Prabhudheva, Dilip Shukla and Aloke Upadhyaya. In one of the media interactions, Salman Khan revealed, "I have written the film, so this film is for the critics (laughs)."

    09:25 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    Dabangg 3 to earn around Rs 27-30 crore on opening day

    Trade analyst Girish Johar told indianexpress, "It is an established franchise, and people always look forward to it. The makers have already started working on Dabangg 4 which shows their confidence. I peg the film at around Rs 27-30 crore and depending upon how the audience find the film, numbers will change by the evening shows. If it is accepted well, it will have a healthy weekend."

    09:11 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    'Salman Khan is just too cute'

    Salil Acharya posted on Twitter, "Saw #Dabangg3 last night and @BeingSalmanKhan is just too cute .. yeah u heard me “too cute” and bhai ke biceps have never looked bigger luved the action and loved loved @KicchaSudeep wat a entry and loved the background score get ready for some number crunching box office nos"

    09:00 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    WATCH: In conversation with Arbaaz Khan

    Arbaaz Khan will reprise his role of Makhanchand "Makkhi" Pandey in Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. The actor is also one of the producers of the third installment in the Dabangg franchise.

    08:48 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    'Dabangg 3 is a quintessential Salman Khan festival'

    Amul Vikas Mohan shared on Twitter, “#Dabangg3 is a quintessential @BeingSalmanKhan festival!!! It’s going to be a sure-shot BLOCKBUSTER!!!! After a long time bhai fans are going to get their monies worth!!! @Nikhil_Dwivedi @SKFilmsOfficial @arbaazSkhan.' 

    08:35 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    The review that matters

    Catch Subhra Gupta's movie review of Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 after 12 pm only  on indianexprsss.com.

    08:25 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    'I had tears in my eyes'

    Juhi Babbar wrote on Instagram, "MY STUDENT NO.1 #YOUHAVEDONEMEPROUD @saieemmanjrekar #Dabangg3 !! #YOUAREASTAR! @manjrekarmedha & @maheshmanjrekar #Thankyou for trusting me. @_prat introducing us! @ashley_rebello ur kind words mean so much It was soooo #overwhelming to see u #onthebigscreen especially ur #firstscene, I had #tearsinmyeyes All ur #hardwork & #sincerety has paid off, #mygirl !! @ekjuteytc @i_ankurparekh @Rky @vineeth7887 #takeabowteam ud83dude42ud83dudc4d#vandanasengupta @academyvivavoice! #Congratulations & #superluck @skfilmsofficial @arbaazkhanofficial @prabhudevaofficial @nikhildwivedi25"

    08:15 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    'Chulbul Pandey is back with a bang'

    "#OneWordReview...#Dabangg3: ENTERTAINING. Rating: 3½ #ChulbulPandey is back with a bang... #Dabangg3 is an out-and-out #Salman show... #PrabhuDheva focusses on mass and masala... Interval block and climax fight terrific... #KichchaSudeepa excellent. #Dabangg3Review," Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said via Twitter.

    08:03 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    'Dabangg 3 is pure mass masala'

    Milap Zaveri posted on Twitter, "#Dabangg3 is pure Mass Masala! Single screens will erupt with whistles! @BeingSalmanKhan is the BHAI of entertainment! @sonakshisinha is super! @saieemmanjrekar makes a great debut! Congrats @PDdancing @arbaazSkhan @Nikhil_Dwivedi on a big hit!"

    07:52 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    'Dabangg 3 relished and enjoyed'

    Maniesh Paul tweeted, "#Dabangg3 relished and enjoyed!! @BeingSalmanKhan MR.blockbuster is back with another one!! @sonakshisinha shines!! @saieemmanjrekar looks stunning! @arbaazSkhan @Nikhil_Dwivedi @PDdancing congrats!!its super entertaining!!"

    Dabangg 3 is set to release in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

    At one of the media interactions, Salman Khan had revealed that he was a Rajinikanth fan. The actor said, "I watch Tamil films. In fact, a couple of films from here were remade, and they turned out to be my biggest breakthroughs – Vikram’s Sethu and Vijay’s Pokkiri. Above all, I am a huge fan of Superstar Rajinikanth sir. When the audio launch of 2.0 happened in Mumbai, I simply walked into the event. Rajini sir was shocked because I wasn’t invited in the first place!"

    In an interview with indianexpress.com, Sonakshi Sinha said, "I don’t think I can get tired of doing Dabangg. It is a film I look forward to. It is too special as I began my acting career with it. I looked forward to working on this film as Dabangg 2 happened seven years ago. There was always a pressure whether we are going to have Dabangg 3 or not. We didn’t want to put out just anything, so I am really happy with what has happened and the way it has happened."

