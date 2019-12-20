Dabangg 3 movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan film in ‘paisa vasool’

Dabangg 3 movie release: The Salman Khan-starrer is helmed by Prabhudheva. Dabangg 3 movie release: The Salman Khan-starrer is helmed by Prabhudheva.

Salman Khan’s much-awaited Dabangg 3 has hit the screens. While Salman and Sonakshi Sinha reprise their roles of Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo, Dabangg 3 marks the Bollywood debut of filmmaker Mahesh Manjerakar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar. Kannada superstar Sudeep plays the main antagonist.

Abhinav Kashyap directorial Dabangg released in 2010. While the second installment of the franchise was helmed by Arbaaz Khan, Prabhudheva has taken on the mantle of director for the third part.

Talking about joining the cast of Dabangg 3, Sudeep told indianexpress.com, “The feeling of having worked with Salman and Prabhu sir is greater than anything for me. Salman is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry today. These are not things that I expected to happen. So, when the film happened to me, I accepted it wholeheartedly and enjoyed it thoroughly. I lived every moment. I didn’t come here with any kind of expectation, but I have carried back home a lot of memories and good moments. It is great that I can now say these are the people I have worked with, and I have been part of such a big franchise. It has been a great opportunity for me.”

Trade analyst Girish Johar predicted the opening day collection of Dabangg 3. He told us, “It is an established franchise, and people always look forward to it. The makers have already started working on Dabangg 4 which shows their confidence. I peg the film at around Rs 27-30 crore and depending upon how the audience find the film, numbers will change by the evening shows. If it is accepted well, it will have a healthy weekend.”