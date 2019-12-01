Dabangg 3’s Munna Badnaam Hua: Salman Khan is back with another dance track

Dabangg 3 is set to release on December 20. Dabangg 3 is set to release on December 20.

The makers of Dabangg 3 have unveiled the much-awaited song “Munna Badnaam Hua” from the Salman Khan movie. The song is a ‘remake’ of the now iconic “Munni Badnaam Hui” featuring Malaika Arora from the original Dabangg.

Salman Khan tweeted the song and wrote, “Humaare dil se ye tohfaa aap sab keliye! Jao, or dekho ki #MunnaBadnaamHuapar kaise! http://bit.ly/Munna_Badnaam_Hua @arbaazSkhan @sonakshisinha @saieemmanjrekar @PDdancing @KicchaSudeep @nikhil_dwivedi @Warina_Hussain @SajidMusicKhan @wajidkhan7 @Its_Badshah @imKamaalKhan.”

The song does not do anything new apart from altering lyrics. Warina Hussain is the female lead of the song as she joins Salman. In the second half of the song, Prabhudheva joins and matches steps with Salman.

The song features vocals by Badshah, Kamaal Khan and Mamta Sharma.

Dabangg 3 is penned by Salman Khan, Prabhudheva and Alok Upadhyaye. It is the third iteration in the Dabangg franchise. Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill reprise their roles from the previous film, while Kannada actor Sudeep plays the antagonist.

Dabangg 3 is set to release on December 20.

