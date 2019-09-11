Dabangg 3 motion poster: Salman Khan’s Chulbul ‘Robinhood’ Pandey is back

Salman Khan is back as Chulbul Pandey. The first motion poster of Dabangg 3, the third installment in the hit Dabangg franchise, is out, and is surely a treat for fans of Bhaijaan.

In the poster, Salman, in his trademark style, walks towards the camera and says, “Swaagat toh karo humara.” Even though we miss his iconic dialogue “Swaagat nahi karoge humaara”, the background music, which has marked his entry in Dabangg and Dabangg 2, does the magic giving a sense of nostalgia. Just like the previous installments, here too Salman sports a thin-lined moustache but we miss his sunglasses.

The motion poster has been released to mark ‘100 days to Dabangg 3″. Sharing the poster on social media, Salman Khan tweeted, “Aa Rahe Hain! Chulbul Robinhood Pandey. Theek 100 din baad. Swagat Toh Karo Humara! #100DaystoDabangg3.”

Watch Salman Khan as Chulbul Robinhood Pandey

Another poster of the film has been shared by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Helmed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 is scheduled to hit screens on December 20. The film stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sudeep, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill among others. Several photos from the shoot of the film have been circulating on social media.

Talking about how Salman easily slipped into the character of Chulbul Pandey, Arbaaz told indianexpress.com, “I was very surprised when I went on the first day of the shoot. Salman has done a lot of work after Dabangg 2. It has been seven years, but the moment he put on that moustache and gave the first shot, I thought this man lives this character. He just lives it. It didn’t take him a second to get the same attitude and dialect. It was perfect. I was like, ‘Wow, this guy has made this character his own.”

The Dabangg movies feature Salman as the corrupt cop Chulbul Pandey who, through certain misadventures and random accidents, always finds himself on the wrong side of the rich and powerful. Sonakshi plays the role of his wife and Arbaaz has played his brother in the franchise.

This would be the first time that a Dabangg franchise will be releasing in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.