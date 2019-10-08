Dabangg 3: Sudeep’s first look as the main villain out

The third installment of the Salman Khan’s blockbuster franchise, Dabangg 3, is gearing up for release later this year. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film will see Salman and Sonakshi Sinha reprise their roles as Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo. Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep will be seen playing the main villain – Balli.

Salman Khan on Tuesday, introduced Sudeep’s look in the film on Twitter with the caption, “Villain jitna bada ho, usse bhidne mein utna hi mazaa aata hai. Introducing Sudeep Kiccha as Balli in ‘Dabangg 3’.#KicchaSudeepInDabangg3 @KicchaSudeep @arbaazSkhan @sonakshisinha @saieemmanjrekar @PDdancing @nikhil_dwivedi @SKFilmsOfficial @saffronbrdmedia”.

In the poster, Sudeep looks menacing in the red backdrop as he stands amidst chaos. The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Tinnu Anand, Nikitin Dheer among others.

Dabangg 3 marks Sudeep’s comeback to Hindi cinema after Rakta Charitra 2, which was directed by Ram Gopal Varma.

Salman had recently also shared a motion poster of Dabangg 3 on Twitter, leaving fans excited.

Arbaaz Khan will bankroll Dabangg 3, which will head to the theaters on December 20 this year.