Dabangg 3 early reactions: ‘Chulbul Pandey is back with a bang’

Early reactions to Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 sequel have begun to trickle in. They are highly positive, and it appears Sallu’s fans are going to be delighted by the third installment in the Dabangg franchise.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#OneWordReview… #Dabangg3: ENTERTAINING. Rating: 3½ #ChulbulPandey is back with a bang… #Dabangg3 is an out-and-out #Salman show… #PrabhuDheva focusses on mass and masala… Interval block and climax fight terrific… #KichchaSudeepa excellent. #Dabangg3Review.”

“#Dabangg3 is a quintessential @BeingSalmanKhan festival!!! It’s going to be a sure-shot BLOCKBUSTER!!!! After a long time bhai fans are going to get their monies worth!!! @Nikhil_Dwivedi @SKFilmsOfficial @arbaazSkhan,” Amul Vikas Mohan said via Twitter.

While Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan reprise their roles from previous films, Kannada actor Sudeep plays the antagonist in Dabangg 3.

The Salman Khan-starrer is also expected to dominate the box office. Trade analyst Girish Johar earlier told Indianexpress.com, “It is an established franchise, and people always look forward to it. The makers have already started working on Dabangg 4 which shows their confidence. I peg the film at around Rs 27-30 crore and depending upon how the audience find the film, numbers will change by the evening shows. If it is accepted well, it will have a healthy weekend.”

