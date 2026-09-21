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Daayra box office collection day 3: Kareena Kapoor’s film shows growth, earns Rs 5.6 cr
After the opening weekend, Kareena Kapoor starrer Daayra has managed to push past Rs 5 crore mark at the box office, while Kunal Kemmu's Vibe is Rs 3 crore ahead.
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest film Daayra and her brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe clashed at the theatres recently, upon their release on September 18. While Daayra is a gritty thriller that asks tough questions about law and justice, Vibe is a light-hearted comedy.
Daayra box office collection
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that Daayra earned Rs 1.15 crore on Friday, Rs 2.18 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.30 crore on Sunday, taking its total box office collection to Rs 5.63 crore. The film deals with a sensitive topic and is being praised for the way it deals with the subject. Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film is directed by Meghna Gulzar.
ALSO READ | Daayra movie review: Prithviraj impresses, film doesn’t know what to do with Kareena Kapoor
#Daayra doesn’t really strike a chord, despite its merits… The film benefitted from the #BOGO ticket offer on Saturday and Sunday, but the numbers should’ve been significantly higher, especially at the multiplex chains [PIC].
The #BOGO ticket offer continues today [Monday] as… pic.twitter.com/1HZryp1sk9
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 21, 2026
The supporting cast includes Jitendra Joshi, Kanwaljit Singh, Achint Kaur, Anuja Sathe, Seema Azmi, Biswapati Sarkar, and Kshitee Jog. Helmed by Meghna, the film was produced by Vineet Jain and Dhaval Jain under Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios.
Vibe box office collection
Taran also provided the box office collection of another of this week’s release, Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe. “Vibe had a half-price ticket offer from Friday to Sunday, giving the business an extra push and resulting in a decent weekend… A section of the audience has responded positively to the film, hence the growth should’ve been higher.”
ALSO READ | Vibe movie review: Kunal Kemmu’s goofy spy saga has a vibe
Adarsh continued, “Incidentally, #Vibe’s weekend numbers are marginally higher than #KunalKemmu’s directorial debut #MadgaonExpress [₹ 7.16 cr]. #Vibe [Week 1] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.80 cr, Sun 3.10 cr. Total: ₹ 8.15 cr.”
#Vibe had a half-price ticket offer from Friday to Sunday, giving the business an extra push and resulting in a decent weekend… A section of the audience has responded positively to the film, hence the growth should’ve been higher.
Incidentally, #Vibe‘s weekend numbers are… pic.twitter.com/Gxgi7Js0gZ
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 21, 2026
Directed and written by Kunal Kemmu, Vibe stars Kunal himself, Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Vanshika Dhir, and Yashpal Sharma. The music of the action-comedy drama was composed by Amit Trivedi.
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