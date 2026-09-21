Daayra box office collection day 3: Kareena Kapoor’s film shows growth, earns Rs 5.6 cr

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest film Daayra and her brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe clashed at the theatres recently, upon their release on September 18. While Daayra is a gritty thriller that asks tough questions about law and justice, Vibe is a light-hearted comedy.

Daayra box office collection

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that Daayra earned Rs 1.15 crore on Friday, Rs 2.18 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.30 crore on Sunday, taking its total box office collection to Rs 5.63 crore. The film deals with a sensitive topic and is being praised for the way it deals with the subject. Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film is directed by Meghna Gulzar.