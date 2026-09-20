Daayra box office collection Day 2: Kareena Kapoor-Prithviraj film sees 60% jump

Daayra box office collection Day 2: Meghna Gulzar’s crime thriller Daayra, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles, hit the big screen on September 18. While on Day 1, the film made only Rs 1 cr with 2,283 shows, it recorded a 60% growth in its India net collection on the second day.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Daayra earned around Rs 1.60 crore on Saturday, taking its two-day India net collection to Rs 2.60 crore from 2,062 shows. The film’s India gross collection currently stands at Rs 3.10 crore.

Daayra recorded an overall occupancy of 20.46% on Saturday. Its occupancy was 8.15% in the morning, 19.77% in the afternoon, 27.23% in the evening and 26.69% at night.