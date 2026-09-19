Daayra box office collection Day 1: Kareena Kapoor’s lowest ever opener earns Rs 90 lakh

Daayra box office collection day 1: Kareena Kapoor’s Daayra has opened to a disappointing Rs 90 lakh at the box office, marking the lowest opening for a Kareena Kapoor film. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film was released across 2,283 shows and recorded an occupancy of 12%. The film released alongside her brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe, which has earned Rs 1.5 crore from 3,194 shows. Both films were released with an A certificate. Meanwhile, the only film currently performing strongly at the box office is Hanuman Ansh, while last week’s Haiwaan, starring Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan, has lost nearly 90% of its shows.

Seven years, seven films, one hit for Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor’s last successful film was Crew, which released in 2024. Before that, her films The Buckingham Murders and Angrezi Medium failed to make a mark at the box office. Both films earned a little over Rs 15 crore during their theatrical runs. The Buckingham Murders opened at Rs 1.38 crore, while Angrezi Medium had an opening of Rs 4.8 crore.