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Daayra box office collection Day 1: Kareena Kapoor’s lowest ever opener earns Rs 90 lakh
Daayra box office collection day 1: Meghana Gulzar film earns Rs 90 lakh, becomes lowest ever opener for Kareena Kapoor
Daayra box office collection day 1: Kareena Kapoor’s Daayra has opened to a disappointing Rs 90 lakh at the box office, marking the lowest opening for a Kareena Kapoor film. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film was released across 2,283 shows and recorded an occupancy of 12%. The film released alongside her brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe, which has earned Rs 1.5 crore from 3,194 shows. Both films were released with an A certificate. Meanwhile, the only film currently performing strongly at the box office is Hanuman Ansh, while last week’s Haiwaan, starring Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan, has lost nearly 90% of its shows.
Seven years, seven films, one hit for Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor’s last successful film was Crew, which released in 2024. Before that, her films The Buckingham Murders and Angrezi Medium failed to make a mark at the box office. Both films earned a little over Rs 15 crore during their theatrical runs. The Buckingham Murders opened at Rs 1.38 crore, while Angrezi Medium had an opening of Rs 4.8 crore.
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While Angrezi Medium was affected by the unprecedented COVID-19 lockdown, which was announced shortly after its release, The Buckingham Murders failed to translate its positive reviews into box-office success. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) remains Kareena Kapoor’s highest-grossing film, with a lifetime worldwide collection of Rs 922.17 crore, which was led by Salman Khan.
After Good Newwz in 2019, which was a major box-office success with a worldwide gross of Rs 316 crore, Kareena starred in six films (excluding Daayra), of which only Crew emerged as a hit with a collection of Rs 150 crore.
Hanuman Ansh and Awarapan 2 became only 2 films to rule box office
Among Hindi releases since August, only Awarapan 2 and Hanuman Ansh have performed strongly at the box office. While Awarapan 2 saw its momentum fade after three weeks, films such as Batwara 1947, Toxic and Haiwaan failed to sustain themselves at the box office, with none of them managing to survive for even a week against the strong run of Hanuman Ansh.
On its 43rd day, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 5.9 crore across 6,462 shows, recording an occupancy of 18%. Its worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 315 crore. It is made on a reported budget of under Rs 2 crore.
Prithviraj Sukumaran struggles to establish himself in Hindi cinema
Apart from Kareena Kapoor, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, the celebrated Malayalam actor and filmmaker. However, his attempts to establish himself in the Hindi film industry have failed to translate into box-office success. His Hindi films Aiyyaa, Aurangzeb, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and now Daayra have all underperformed at the box office. He also starred alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan and Kajol in Sarzameen, which was released directly on JioHotstar.
For Meghna Gulzar, however, it has been a case of hits and misses. In a career spanning 24 years, the filmmaker has directed eight films. While Talvar, Raazi and Sam Bahadur emerged as box-office successes, her other films failed to make a significant impact commercially. Raazi remains her highest-grossing film, with a worldwide collection of Rs 195 crore, followed by Sam Bahadur, which earned Rs 128 crore worldwide.
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