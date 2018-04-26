Five reasons to watch Sudhir Mishra’s Daas Dev

Daas Dev hits screens on April 27. Daas Dev hits screens on April 27.

Daas Dev, starring Richa Chadda, Rahul Bhat and Aditi Rao Hydari, is all set to release on April 27. With some tough competition at the box office as it releases against Marvel’s Avengers Infinity War, the film is a retelling of Sarat Chandra Chatterjee’s famous novel Devdas. The film is directed by Sudhir Mishra who is known for helming films like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Khoya Khoya Chand and Yeh Saali Zindagi.

As Daas Dev releases, here are five reasons for you to catch this upcoming Hindi film:

1. Promising star cast

Rahul Bhat, known for Ugly, will portray the tragic character of Dev with Richa Chadda playing Paro. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari as Chandni, a modern-day version of Chandramukhi’s character. The film’s star cast also comprises of Saurabh Shukla, Vineet Kumar Singh and Dalip Tahil.

2. Strong direction

Sudhir Mishra, who is director of Daas Dev, is known for films like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Khoya Khoya Chand and Yeh Saali Zindagi. Mishra has received National Film awards for his previous works like Dharavi, Main Zinda Hoon and Yeh Woh Manzil To Nahin.

Richa Chadda revealed that her character in the film is manipulative and loves power as much as the title character Dev. Richa Chadda revealed that her character in the film is manipulative and loves power as much as the title character Dev.

3. Another retelling of Devdas

The audience saw Anurag Kashyap’s version of Devdas with Dev.D and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s version with the Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit starrer Devdas. In the past, Dilip Kumar has also played the role of Devdas in Bimal Roy’s 1955 film. In 1936, K.L. Saigal played this role in P.C. Barua’s film.

4. Political thriller

The film’s trailer looks like this one is set against a political backdrop. Earlier, we have seen films like Anurag Kashyap’s Gulaal and Prakash Jha’s Rajneeti. It is less often that we see films set against a political landscape and this makes for a strong point to watch this film.

Also Read: Raid actor Saurabh Shukla says Daas Dev amalgamates Devdas and Hamlet

5. Not a Marvel fan? This is for you

Avengers: Infinity War is going to take over the weekend of a lot of fans but then there are many who just aren’t into superhero films. If you happen to be one of them and are wondering how you should plan your weekend, Daas Dev is your answer.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd