Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Daadi Ki Shaadi trailer: Kapil Sharma’s wedding plans unravel as Neetu Kapoor decides to marry. Watch
In a surprising twist, the trailer of Daadi Ki Shaadi also features Neetu Kapoor’s real-life daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. In the film, Riddhima plays Neetu's daughter.
Daadi Ki Shaadi trailer: Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor will share screen space for the first time in the upcoming family dramedy Daadi Ki Shaadi. The over three-minute-long trailer, launched on Tuesday, promises a family entertainer filled with drama, chaos, and humour, as Neetu Kapoor’s character prepares to tie the knot.
The trailer begins with a twist in Kapil Sharma’s character’s life when his wedding plans are suddenly thrown into chaos. His family learns that the grandmother of his fiancée is about to get married. This does not sit well with Kapil’s character’s family, who decide that he will only be allowed to marry if Neetu Kapoor’s character calls off her wedding.
We are then introduced to Neetu Kapoor’s character and her would-be husband, played by R Sarath Kumar. In a humorous turn of events, Kapil Sharma’s character tries his best to intimidate the would-be groom into stepping away. However, he is shocked to discover that the man is an army veteran, which leaves Kapil’s character increasingly fearful.
In a surprising twist, the promo also features Neetu Kapoor’s real-life daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. In the film, Riddhima plays Neetu’s daughter. While she is happy about her mother’s decision to remarry, she sternly warns her new would-be stepfather not to try to become her father.
As the trailer progresses, more layers of the story unfold, revealing unexpected turns. Kapil Sharma gradually comes to a realisation that daadi may be in danger, adding a dramatic edge to the otherwise light-hearted narrative.
Watch the trailer of Daadi Ki Shaadi here
Also Read | Assi vs Mardaani 3: The grammar of rage in the era of hypermasculine cinema
Produced by RTake Studios, BeingU Studios, and Shimla Talkies Production, Daadi Ki Shaadi is written and directed by Ashish R Mohan and is slated to release on May 8. Apart from Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma, the film features an ensemble cast including R Sarath Kumar, Sadia Khateeb, and Yograj Singh, among others.
Neetu Kapoor’s last theatrical release was the 2022 family drama Jugjugg Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. Before this film, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni appeared in the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Kapil Sharma was last seen in the comedy-drama Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05