Daadi Ki Shaadi trailer: Kapil Sharma’s wedding plans unravel as Neetu Kapoor decides to marry. Watch

Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma will appear together on screen for the first time in Daadi Ki Shaadi.

Daadi Ki Shaadi trailer: Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor will share screen space for the first time in the upcoming family dramedy Daadi Ki Shaadi. The over three-minute-long trailer, launched on Tuesday, promises a family entertainer filled with drama, chaos, and humour, as Neetu Kapoor’s character prepares to tie the knot.

The trailer begins with a twist in Kapil Sharma’s character’s life when his wedding plans are suddenly thrown into chaos. His family learns that the grandmother of his fiancée is about to get married. This does not sit well with Kapil’s character’s family, who decide that he will only be allowed to marry if Neetu Kapoor’s character calls off her wedding.