Daadi Ki Shaadi box office collection Day 1: Neetu Kapoor’s film opens lower than Ek Din; earns Rs 60 lakh

Daadi Ki Shaadi box office collection Day 1: This Friday marked Neetu Singh’s much-anticipated return to the big screen after a four-year hiatus, with the comedy film Daadi Ki Shaadi, where she stars alongside Kapil Sharma and her daughter Ridhima Kapoor, who is making her screen debut. However, despite the star-studded lineup, the film has seen a lacklustre response at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned only Rs 60 lakh in net collections, with a gross of Rs 72 lakh, falling short of even the Rs 1 crore mark.

Daadi Ki Shaadi was screened across 1,789 shows on its opening day and recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of just 12.99%. Morning shows began with a modest 4.23% occupancy, rising to 12.69% in the afternoon, peaking at 16.31% before dropping again to 13.77% in the night shows. Regionally, the film had the most number of shows in Delhi NCR (307 shows) but managed only an 8.5% occupancy. Mumbai followed with 92 shows, performing slightly better with a 12.5% occupancy.