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Daadi Ki Shaadi box office collection Day 1: Neetu Kapoor’s film opens lower than Ek Din; earns Rs 60 lakh
Daadi Ki Shaadi box office collection Day 1: Neetu Kapoor's film has not crossed even the Rs 1 crore mark at the box office.
Daadi Ki Shaadi box office collection Day 1: This Friday marked Neetu Singh’s much-anticipated return to the big screen after a four-year hiatus, with the comedy film Daadi Ki Shaadi, where she stars alongside Kapil Sharma and her daughter Ridhima Kapoor, who is making her screen debut. However, despite the star-studded lineup, the film has seen a lacklustre response at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned only Rs 60 lakh in net collections, with a gross of Rs 72 lakh, falling short of even the Rs 1 crore mark.
Daadi Ki Shaadi was screened across 1,789 shows on its opening day and recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of just 12.99%. Morning shows began with a modest 4.23% occupancy, rising to 12.69% in the afternoon, peaking at 16.31% before dropping again to 13.77% in the night shows. Regionally, the film had the most number of shows in Delhi NCR (307 shows) but managed only an 8.5% occupancy. Mumbai followed with 92 shows, performing slightly better with a 12.5% occupancy.
Last week, Aamir Khan’s production Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, released in theatres and earned Rs 1 crore.
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By comparison, Kapil Sharma’s previous films performed significantly better. His last outing, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, earned Rs 1.85 crore on opening day. The only film it has outperformed is his indie feature Zwigato which earned Rs 43 lakhs on its inaugural day. But the 2017 period film Firangi, considered one of his weaker ventures, opened way better at Rs 2.10 crore. For Neetu Singh, the story is no different either. Her last film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, opened at Rs 9.28 crore.
As the weekend progresses, the film faces stiff competition from older releases such as Raja Shivaji, Bhoot Bangla, and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which continue to draw audiences and may further affect its box office performance. So, now it remains to be seen if the film is able to show any genuine spark in the coming days.
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