Da-Bangg Reloaded: Salman Khan, Prabhudheva, Katrina Kaif rock the stage at Chicago

Da-Bangg Reloaded: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez and Prabhudheva set the stage on fire in Chicago. Da-Bangg Reloaded: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez and Prabhudheva set the stage on fire in Chicago.

Salman Khan along with his Da-Bangg team have set the hearts racing in America and Canada with their scintillating performances. After a blockbuster beginning of the Da-Bangg tour at Atlanta, Katrina Kaif, Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan entertained the audience in Chicago on Saturday. The Da-Banggg squad was joined by the dancing legend Prabhudheva and popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. While Prabhudheva took the stage by storm with his breathtaking moves, Guru Randhawa weaved the magic with his soulful voice.

While Salman Khan was certainly the hero of the show, host Maniesh Paul did not lag behind in entertaining the audience with his perfect comic timings and dance performances. In the Chicago chapter of the Da-Bangg tour, Salman was seen shaking a leg with Sonakshi Sinha and also gave some power-packed solo performances. He was also seen grooving on some popular romantic numbers with his Race 3 co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah as well as with Katrina Kaif.

As a part of Da-Bangg tour, the stars will be performing in different cities of America and Canada for the coming two weeks. Check out the latest pictures from the Da-Bangg tour performances in Chicago here.

The stars have been performing on the hit numbers from their respective films. While Maniesh Paul opened the show in Chicago with a performance on the theme song of the Da-Babangg tour. Salman Khan charmed his way into the hearts of the audience by singing his popular song “Main Hu Hero Tera”. He also performed on his hit numbers like “Hangover”, “Tere Mast Mast Do Nain”, “Teri Meri Prem Kahani” among others. Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Katrina Kaif and Sonakshi Sinha performed on their popular songs.

The Da-Bangg Reloaded tour which started off on June 22, will have its final show on July 8 in Toronto

