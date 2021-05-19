Ranbir Kapoor’s under-construction home impacted during heavy Mumbai rains, Rakhi Sawant’s balcony roof falls

Several videos and photos are shared online where the massive effect of Tauktae can be seen well. (Photo: Varinder Chawla, Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

A day after Amitabh Bachchan revealed that his Mumbai office was flooded after Cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai, a video of Ranbir Kapoor’s under-construction home being impacted by the heavy rains have emerged online. Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant also revealed that her balcony roof fell during the rains.

Photos and videos outside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s future home, which is still under construction, show trees uprooted in rain lying all around the property. Similar scenes were seen around the residences of Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan.

See videos of the after-effect of cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Buzz (@cricbollybuzz)

Rakhi Sawant, who was spotted in Mumbai’s Andheri today, also shared that the roof of her balcony broke during Monday’s rains. In the video, Rakhi is seen sharing, “Chhat toot gaya. Terrace nahi, pura chhat banaya tha naya balcony ka, wo toot gaya. Sab toot gaya. ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood (@bollywoodsitaarey)

Amitabh Bachchan on Monday night informed fans that his office, Janak, was flooded after Cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai. The thespian in his blog also shared how ‘sheds and shelters for some staff’ were ‘blown away’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

He posted a prayer on social media, writing, “Please dear Lord ‘something not likely to move’ .. do not ‘move’ the winds and rains for the fury of its presence .. the destruction of your environ .. the helplessness of the destitute .. ‘ something not likely to change ‘ .. dear Lord do not stop the ‘change’ of the graphs of improvement , in the repair that is apparently seen in some areas of the virus.” He prayed for stability, “Just ‘move’ the stability that is reportedly seen in both the environs – the storms of Tauktae and the mild improvements in the Virus over the land where it disturbs the most.”