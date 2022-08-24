scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Cuttputlli song Saathiya: Do yourself a favour by not watching this Tanishk Bagchi creation

Penned by Tanishk Bagchi, Cuttputlli song Saathiya is sung by Zahrah S. Khan and Nikhil D'Souza. It is picturised on Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh.

Cuttputlli songCuttputlli will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on September 2.

The first song of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming crime thriller Cuttputlli has been released. Titled “Saathiya”, the song is a romantic number and you have already watched its various versions in a staple Akshay Kumar-starrer. Penned by Tanishk Bagchi, it is sung by Zahrah S. Khan and Nikhil D’Souza.

The over three and a half-minute long song begins with Akshay and Rakul romancing first in an air balloon and then near the fan of an aircraft. It looks like the song never had a choreographer and the actors, along with the background dancers, did it themselves. Or if ever there was a choreographer, the best they could manage was some aerobics moves from the actors.

Also read |Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes…’

From the look of it, “Saathiya” looks like a misplaced promotional number. Effectively, the song has nothing beyond “O Saathiya, tere bina jiya toh kya jiya” in terms of lyrics. Do some favour on your eyes and ears, and skip the song.

Cuttputlli, directed by Ranjit M Tewari, features Akshay in the role of a no-nonsense cop who is after a serial killer. Talking about the film, he said in a statement, “Set once upon a time in Kasauli amidst the backdrop of nature’s beauty, the film unveils incidents of ugly killings. It’s filled with enthralling twists and turns. I play an underdog investigation officer, Arjan Sethi who is on a trail to catch the psychopath killer whose motives are unpredictable and unclear. Here, revenge is an illusion and the last act of the movie is unthinkable and will take you by total surprise – and that’s what makes it unique!”

Also read |Decoding Boycott Bollywood trends: How the Hindi film industry is grappling with fear, hate and hashtags

Cuttputlli will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on September 2.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 12:41:00 pm
