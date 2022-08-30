scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Cuttputlli song Rabba: Akshay Kumar gives an insight into the mind of his cop character

Cuttputlli song Rabba came out ahead of the film's release Disney+ Hotstar on September 2. It features Akshay Kumar as a cop investigating a series of murders.

akshay kumarAkshay Kumar in the CCuttputlli song Rabba.

The makers of Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Cuttputlli released the second song from their film. Titled “Rabba”, the song has been composed by Omar Malik and Dr Zeus. It has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh and written by Malik.

The song has been picturised on Akshay and Rakul and several background dancers. In the song, Akshay is kind of trying to give the essence of his film which is an investigative crime thriller. However, the visuals do not go well with the lyrics. It probably is one of the songs that would be playing in the background while our tough cop Akshay will investigate the series of murders in the movie.

Also read |Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes…’

Sharing the song on social media, Akshay wrote, “Play this song, before he plays with your mind! #Rabba song from #Cuttputlli out now.”

The Ranjit M Tewari film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2. It has a screenplay and dialogues by Aseem Arrora. The film has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

Cuttputlli is Akshay’s second release on the OTT platform after 2020’s Laxmii. However, the actor has not been able to pull people to the theaters recently. All three of his films – Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchhan Paandey have tanked at the box office.

Also read |Cuttputlli song Saathiya: Do yourself a favour by not watching this Tanishk Bagchi creation

At a latest event, the actor confessed that no one but he is to be blamed for the box office failure. He said, “If my films are not working, it is our fault, it is my fault. I have to make the changes, I have to understand what the audience wants. I want to make changes, I want to dismantle my way of working and think what kind of films I should be doing. Nobody else is to be blamed but me.”

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 01:15:03 pm
