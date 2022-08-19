Akshay Kumar is trying to decipher a serial killer’s mind games in Cuttputlli. Watch teaser

Akshay Kumar, who was recently seen in Raksha Bandhan, took to Twitter on Friday to share the teaser of his next film Cuttputlli. Here, Akshay plays a cop who is on the hunt for a serial killer. “Serial killer ke sath power nahi, mind game khelna chahiye,” he says in the teaser.

Akshay shared that the film’s trailer will release in Saturday. He wrote in the caption, “Yeh khel power ka nahi, mind ka hai. Aur is mind game mein aap aur main…sab #Cuttputlli hain. Dropping on @DisneyPlusHS, 2nd September. Trailer out tomorrow.”

The Ranjit M Tewari film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2. It also stars Rakul Preet Singh. Cuttputlli has screenplay and dialogues by Aseem Arrora. The film has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

This is Akshay’s second release on OTT platform after 2020’s Laxmii. In 2022, Akshay has not had a good track record at the box office with his theatrical releases. All three of his films – Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchhan Paandey – tanked at the box office.

This was in contrast to last year when Akshay’s Sooryavanshi became the highest grossing Hindi film of the year and made the industry believe that the audience was ready to come back to the theatres.

After Cuttputlli, Akshay is looking forward to the release of Ram Setu, OMG 2, Selfiee, the Hindi adaptation of Soorarai Pottru and Gorkha.