Akshay Kumar is trying to decipher a serial killer’s mind games in Cuttputlli. Watch teaser

Akshay Kumar, who was recently seen in Raksha Bandhan, took to Twitter on Friday to share the teaser of his next film Cuttputlli. Here, Akshay plays a cop who is on the hunt for a serial killer. “Serial killer ke sath power nahi, mind game khelna chahiye,” he says in the teaser.
Akshay shared that the film’s trailer will release in Saturday. He wrote in the caption, “Yeh khel power ka nahi, mind ka hai. Aur is mind game mein aap aur main…sab #Cuttputlli hain. Dropping on @DisneyPlusHS, 2nd September. Trailer out tomorrow.”
The Ranjit M Tewari film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2. It also stars Rakul Preet Singh. Cuttputlli has screenplay and dialogues by Aseem Arrora. The film has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.
Yeh khel power ka nahi, mind ka hai.
Aur is mind game mein aap aur main…sab #Cuttputlli hain.
Dropping on @DisneyPlusHS, 2nd September. Trailer out tomorrow@vashubhagnani @Rakulpreet @ranjit_tiwari @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilms #CuttputlliOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/l9uyi2Pp7Z
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 19, 2022
This is Akshay’s second release on OTT platform after 2020’s Laxmii. In 2022, Akshay has not had a good track record at the box office with his theatrical releases. All three of his films – Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchhan Paandey – tanked at the box office.
This was in contrast to last year when Akshay’s Sooryavanshi became the highest grossing Hindi film of the year and made the industry believe that the audience was ready to come back to the theatres.
Subscriber Only Stories
After Cuttputlli, Akshay is looking forward to the release of Ram Setu, OMG 2, Selfiee, the Hindi adaptation of Soorarai Pottru and Gorkha.
Oppo ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 released: Here’s everything you need to know
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Yacht found adrift off Raigad coast with weapons, owner’s husband says to keep Somali pirates at bay
Some convicts are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA
Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat
This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap filmPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Akshay Kumar is trying to decipher a serial killer’s mind games in Cuttputlli. Watch teaser
Oppo ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 released: Here’s everything you need to know
MSF Admit Card 2022: Before the hall tickets are released, check how to download, important guidelines
Women have more sex partners than men in 11 states/UTs
Bangladesh PM Hasina to Hindu community on Janmashtami: ‘You have the same rights as I have’
Gulshan Devaiah-Drishti Dhami’s Duranga is a bland, soulless adaptation of Lee Joon-gi’s emotionally volatile Flower Of Evil
Gold imports up 6.4% to $13 billion in April-July this fiscal
Delhi: Cops bust fake call centre that duped people by offering data scientist jobs
Pennsylvania man charged for trying to buy stolen human remains to sell on Facebook
IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, wife get threats from an unknown Twitter account
Nigerian entrepreneur turns local crops into gluten-free pasta
Chhattisgarh to lease 24 state motels, resorts for 30 years to private investors