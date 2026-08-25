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‘Culture is in the heart’: Kriti Sanon breaks silence on Raksha Bandhan ad backlash
Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon's recent Raksha Bandhan advertisement drew mixed reactions online over her choice of attire.
Actor Kriti Sanon has hit back at Kangana Ranaut, who earlier criticised her for “wearing a bikini” while celebrating Rakshabandhan in a jewellery ad. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kriti called out the mindset that continues to measure a woman’s respect for her culture by what she wears. Although she did not mention Kangana by name, she wrote a lengthy note, concluding: “Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”
Kriti’s note read, “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have.”
She added, “We pray for each other’s health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! After all, they are family! Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman’s respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”
Also Read – Kriti Sanon says she was sidelined in promotions by male actor, given smaller room and car
What did Kangana Ranaut say?
It all started when actor-politician Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday said the advertisement felt “intentionally creepy” and questioned why someone would tie a rakhi to their brother while wearing a bikini. She was referring to Kriti Sanon‘s new jewellery advertisement, in which the actor was seen wearing an off-white Indo-Western fusion ensemble consisting of a bralette-style blouse, a matching cape, and a draped skirt.
Without mentioning Kriti’s name, Kangana wrote, “It is a wonderful time to be a woman, our closets are full of variety of clothes, today’s woman is a global woman, from cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez. From all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini/under garments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy.”
Kriti Sanon’s new advertisement had sparked a debate on social media, with several users criticising the actor over her outfit.
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