‘Culture is in the heart’: Kriti Sanon breaks silence on Raksha Bandhan ad backlash

Actor Kriti Sanon has hit back at Kangana Ranaut, who earlier criticised her for “wearing a bikini” while celebrating Rakshabandhan in a jewellery ad. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kriti called out the mindset that continues to measure a woman’s respect for her culture by what she wears. Although she did not mention Kangana by name, she wrote a lengthy note, concluding: “Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”

Kriti’s note read, “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have.”