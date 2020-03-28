Critics’ Choice Film Awards 2020: Complete winners list

Here are the winners of Critics’ Choice Film Awards 2020. Here are the winners of Critics’ Choice Film Awards 2020.

The winners of Critics’ Choice Film Awards 2020 have been announced. The awards honoured Best Film, Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female), Best Director and Best Writing across eight languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati and Kannada.

The event was earlier meant to be held on March 14, but was cancelled owing to the coronavirus outbreak. So the team behind the awards decided to announce the winners digitally.

Critically acclaimed Tamil hit Super Deluxe, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Akkineni, Mysskin, Fahadh Faasil and Ramya Krishnan among others, was declared Movie of the Year.

Here are all the winners:

Hindi:

Best Actor (Male) – Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)

Best Actor (Female) – Geetika Vidya Ohlyan (Soni)

Best Director – Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)

Best Film – Gully Boy

Best Writing – Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki (Article 15)

Telugu:

Best Actor (Male) – Nani (Jersey)

Best Actor (Female) – Samantha Akkineni (Oh! Baby)

Best Director – Gowtam Tinnanuri (Jersey)

Best Film – Mallesham

Best Writing – Vivek Athreya (Brochevarevarura)

Tamil:

Best Actor (Male) – Vijay Sethupathi (Super Deluxe)

Best Actor (Female) – Amala Paul (Aadai)

Best Director – Thiagarajan Kumararaja (Super Deluxe)

Best Film – Super Deluxe

Best Writing – Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Nalan Kumaraswamy, Mysskin, Neelan K Sekar (Super Deluxe)

Bengali:

Best Actor (Male) – Kaushik Ganguly (Kedara)

Best Actor (Female) – Swastika Mukherjee (Kia and Cosmos)

Best Director – Atanu Ghosh (Robibaar)

Best Film – Kedara

Best Writing – Atanu Ghosh (Robibaar)

Gujarati:

Best Actor (Male) – Jayesh More (Hellaro)

Best Actor (Female) – Deeksha Joshi (Dhunki)

Best Director – Abhishek Shah (Hellaro)

Best Film – Hellaro

Best Writing – Abhishek Shah, Prateek Gupta, Saumya Joshi (Hellaro)

Kannada:

Best Actor Male – Rishi (Kavaludaari)

Best Actor Female – B. Jayashree (Mookajjiya Kanasugalu)

Best Director – Jayathirtha (Bell Bottom)

Best Film – Bell Bottom

Best Writing – Dayananda T K (Bell Bottom)

Malayalam:

Best Actor (Male) – Mammootty (Unda)

Best Actor (Female) – Parvathy (Uyare)

Best Director – Aashiq Abu (Virus)

Best Film – Kumbalangi Nights

Best Writing – Syam Pushkaran (Kumbalangi Nights)

Marathi:

Best Actor (Male) – Sandeep Kulkarni (Dombivali Return)

Best Actor (Female) – Mrinal Kulkarni (Welcome Home)

Best Director – Nipun Dharmadhikari (Dhappa)

Best Film – Dhappa

Best Writing – Sumitra Bhave (Welcome Home)

