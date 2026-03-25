Critics’ Choice Awards 2026: Homebound leads with 4 wins, Black Warrant dominates OTT; Full winners list inside

The Film Critics Guild on Tuesday announced the winners of the 8th Critics’ Choice Awards 2026. Leading the night was Homebound, which bagged four major honours — Best Film, Best Director for Neeraj Ghaywan, Best Actor for Vishal Jethwa, and Best Supporting Actress for Shalini Vatsa. Meanwhile, Priyanka Bose won Best Actress for Agra, while Pasupathy took home Best Supporting Actor for Bison Kaalamaadan.

Black Warrant leads OTT winners

On the OTT front, Vikramaditya Motwane’s Black Warrant led the winners’ list, bagging four major honours, including Best Web Series and Best Director. Rahul Bhat was recognised as Best Supporting Actor, while Satyanshu Singh and Arkesh Ajay were awarded for writing.