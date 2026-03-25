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Critics’ Choice Awards 2026: Homebound leads with 4 wins, Black Warrant dominates OTT; Full winners list inside
Meanwhile, Priyanka Bose won Best Actress for Agra, while Pasupathy took home Best Supporting Actor for Bison Kaalamaadan.
The Film Critics Guild on Tuesday announced the winners of the 8th Critics’ Choice Awards 2026. Leading the night was Homebound, which bagged four major honours — Best Film, Best Director for Neeraj Ghaywan, Best Actor for Vishal Jethwa, and Best Supporting Actress for Shalini Vatsa. Meanwhile, Priyanka Bose won Best Actress for Agra, while Pasupathy took home Best Supporting Actor for Bison Kaalamaadan.
Black Warrant leads OTT winners
On the OTT front, Vikramaditya Motwane’s Black Warrant led the winners’ list, bagging four major honours, including Best Web Series and Best Director. Rahul Bhat was recognised as Best Supporting Actor, while Satyanshu Singh and Arkesh Ajay were awarded for writing.
Jaideep Ahlawat won Best Actor for Paatal Lok Season 2, while Monika Panwar took home Best Actress for Khauf. Tillotama Shome added to Paatal Lok Season 2’s success with a win for Best Supporting Actress.
Full list of winners at the 8th Critics’ Choice Awards 2026:
Short Films
Best Film: Maaybaapache Aashirwaad (Blessings)
Best Director: Apurva Bardapurkar — Maaybaapache Aashirwaad (Blessings)
Best Actor: Sunny Hinduja — That’s A Wrap
Best Actress: Sheeba Chaddha — Nighiyaan Chhavan (Warm Shadows)
Best Writing: Apurva Bardapurkar — Maaybaapache Aashirwaad (Blessings)
Best Cinematography: Saurabh Suman — Aasmaani Jhoola (The Giant Wheel of Life)
Web Series
Best Web Series: Black Warrant
Best Director: Vikramaditya Motwane, Satyanshu Singh, Arkesh Ajay, Rohin Raveendran Nair, Ambiecka Pandit —Black Warrant
Best Actor: Jaideep Ahlawat — Paatal Lok S2
Best Actress: Monika Panwar — Khauf
Best Supporting Actor: Rahul Bhat — Black Warrant
Best Supporting Actress: Tillotama Shome — Paatal Lok S2
Best Writing: Satyanshu Singh, Arkesh Ajay — Black Warrant
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Feature Films
Best Film: Homebound
Best Director: Neeraj Ghaywan — Homebound
Best Actor: Vishal Jethwa — Homebound
Best Actress: Priyanka Bose — Agra
Best Supporting Actor: Pasupathy — Bison Kaalamaadan
Best Supporting Actress: Shalini Vatsa — Homebound
Best Writing: Rohan Parashuram Kanawade — Sabar Bonda (Cactus Pears)
Best Cinematography: Sunil Borkar — Jugnuma (The Fable)
Best Editing: Chaman Chakko — Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra
Gender Sensitivity Award: Sthal (A Match)
Documentary
Best Documentary: I, Poppy
Special Award
Extraordinary Contribution to Cinema: Farida Jalal