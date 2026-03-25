Critics’ Choice Awards 2026: Homebound leads with 4 wins, Black Warrant dominates OTT; Full winners list inside

Meanwhile, Priyanka Bose won Best Actress for Agra, while Pasupathy took home Best Supporting Actor for Bison Kaalamaadan.

By: Entertainment Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMar 25, 2026 09:58 AM IST
CRITICS CHOICE 2026Critics' Choice Awards 2026: Winners List. (Photo: IMDb)
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The Film Critics Guild on Tuesday announced the winners of the 8th Critics’ Choice Awards 2026. Leading the night was Homebound, which bagged four major honours — Best Film, Best Director for Neeraj Ghaywan, Best Actor for Vishal Jethwa, and Best Supporting Actress for Shalini Vatsa. Meanwhile, Priyanka Bose won Best Actress for Agra, while Pasupathy took home Best Supporting Actor for Bison Kaalamaadan.

Black Warrant leads OTT winners

On the OTT front, Vikramaditya Motwane’s Black Warrant led the winners’ list, bagging four major honours, including Best Web Series and Best Director. Rahul Bhat was recognised as Best Supporting Actor, while Satyanshu Singh and Arkesh Ajay were awarded for writing.

Jaideep Ahlawat won Best Actor for Paatal Lok Season 2, while Monika Panwar took home Best Actress for Khauf. Tillotama Shome added to Paatal Lok Season 2’s success with a win for Best Supporting Actress.

Award Banner

Full list of winners at the 8th Critics’ Choice Awards 2026:

Short Films

Best Film: Maaybaapache Aashirwaad (Blessings)

Best Director: Apurva Bardapurkar — Maaybaapache Aashirwaad (Blessings)

Best Actor: Sunny Hinduja — That’s A Wrap

Best Actress: Sheeba Chaddha — Nighiyaan Chhavan (Warm Shadows)

Best Writing: Apurva Bardapurkar — Maaybaapache Aashirwaad (Blessings)

Best Cinematography: Saurabh Suman — Aasmaani Jhoola (The Giant Wheel of Life)

Web Series

Best Web Series: Black Warrant

Best Director: Vikramaditya Motwane, Satyanshu Singh, Arkesh Ajay, Rohin Raveendran Nair, Ambiecka Pandit —Black Warrant

Best Actor: Jaideep Ahlawat — Paatal Lok S2

Best Actress: Monika Panwar — Khauf

Best Supporting Actor: Rahul Bhat — Black Warrant

Best Supporting Actress: Tillotama Shome — Paatal Lok S2

Best Writing: Satyanshu Singh, Arkesh Ajay — Black Warrant

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Feature Films

Best Film: Homebound

Best Director: Neeraj Ghaywan — Homebound

Best Actor: Vishal Jethwa — Homebound

Best Actress: Priyanka Bose — Agra

Best Supporting Actor: Pasupathy — Bison Kaalamaadan

Best Supporting Actress: Shalini Vatsa — Homebound

Best Writing: Rohan Parashuram Kanawade — Sabar Bonda (Cactus Pears)

Best Cinematography: Sunil Borkar — Jugnuma (The Fable)

Best Editing: Chaman Chakko — Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Gender Sensitivity Award: Sthal (A Match)

Documentary

Best Documentary: I, Poppy

Special Award

Extraordinary Contribution to Cinema: Farida Jalal

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