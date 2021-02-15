Critics’ Choice Awards 2021 winners: Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Sushmita Sen win big

The winners of Critics’ Choice Awards 2021 were announced on Sunday. From Manoj Bajpayee to Pratik Gandhi, many of the films, web series and actors were honoured with an award under various categories.

Tillotama Shome, who bagged Best Actor award for Sir, tweeted, “Thank you @CCSSAwards for this honour. @RohenaGera thank you for Ratna, #VivekGomber and @getkul thank you for being incredible co interpreters. Am delighted to be in the company of these luminous women @taapsee @swastika24 @aishu_dil @ShilpiMarwaha. I wish we could have all met.

Manoj Bajpayee, who won an award for Bhonsle, dedicated his award to the film’s team. “Thank you @CCSSAwards!!! It’s all due to the vision of my director #DevashishMakhija and support of all producers and @saugatam @SonyLIV @Bhonsle_film Marches on!!!”

Thank you @CCSSAwards and @theFCGofficial for Best Actors Award for the film #Meal directed by @abhiroopbasuforyou. I share this Award with all my co-nominies! And athe cast and crew of #Meal Gratitude 🙏🏾🙏🏾💥 https://t.co/D95LxxHNIT — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) February 15, 2021

This is my first ❤️❤️ and firsts are the most special ones and more so because it comes from the esteemed @theFCGofficial .Thank you @CCSSAwards this will keep me motivated 😊😊. Congratulations to all the winners 🙌 @OfficialCSFilms @PrimeVideoIN https://t.co/FyELbvt3ad — Abhishek Banerjee (@nowitsabhi) February 15, 2021

Here’s the full list of winners:

Short films

Best Short Film – Bebaak

Best Director – Shazia Iqbal for Bebaak

Best Actor – Adil Hussain for Meal

Best Actress – Amruta Subhash for The Booth

Best Writing – Shazia Iqbal for Bebaak (Dying Wind In Her Hair)

Feature films

Best Film – Eeb Allay Ooo

Best Director – Prateek Vats for Eeb Allay Ooo

Best Actor – Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle

Best Actress – Tillotama Shome for Sir

Best Supporting Actor – Pankaj Tripathi for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Best Supporting Actress – Sai Pallavi for Paava Kadhaigal

Best Writing – Sachy for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Cinematography – Siddharth Diwan for Bulbbul

Best Editing – Mahesh Narayanan for C U Soon

Gender Sensitivity Award – Thappad

Series

Best Series – Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Best Actor – Pratik Gandhi for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Best Actress – Sushmita Sen for Aarya

Best Supporting Actor – Abhishek Banerjee for Paatal Lok

Best Supporting Actress – Swastika Mukherjee for Paatal Lok

Best Writing – Sumit Purohit, Saurav Dey, Vaibhav Vishal, Karan Vyas for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi shared on Twitter, “Thank you @CCSSAwards for this recognition. It means a lot to me. Thank you”