Critics’ Choice Awards 2021 winners: Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Sushmita Sen win big

February 15, 2021 3:04:24 pm
The winners of Critics’ Choice Awards 2021 were announced on Sunday. From Manoj Bajpayee to Pratik Gandhi, many of the films, web series and actors were honoured with an award under various categories.
Tillotama Shome, who bagged Best Actor award for Sir, tweeted, “Thank you @CCSSAwards for this honour. @RohenaGera thank you for Ratna, #VivekGomber and @getkul thank you for being incredible co interpreters. Am delighted to be in the company of these luminous women @taapsee @swastika24 @aishu_dil @ShilpiMarwaha. I wish we could have all met.
Manoj Bajpayee, who won an award for Bhonsle, dedicated his award to the film’s team. “Thank you @CCSSAwards!!! It’s all due to the vision of my director #DevashishMakhija and support of all producers and @saugatam @SonyLIV @Bhonsle_film Marches on!!!”
Thanks @CCSSAwards @theFCGofficial
@suchetadalal @Moneylifers @mehtahansal @nairsameer @Indranil1601 @001Danish @saugatam https://t.co/XwJrW35kIC pic.twitter.com/3W6iTHvek4
— Sumit (@SumitPurohit) February 14, 2021
Thank you @CCSSAwards and @theFCGofficial for Best Actors Award for the film #Meal directed by @abhiroopbasuforyou. I share this Award with all my co-nominies! And athe cast and crew of #Meal Gratitude 🙏🏾🙏🏾💥 https://t.co/D95LxxHNIT
— Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) February 15, 2021
Thank you @CriticsChoice for the honour.
Thank you @prosit_roy @nowitsabhi @OfficialCSFilms @PrimeVideoIN & the cast and crew for making my journey so memorable.
I love you #shabitri I’ll forever be grateful to the universe for #dogs
Cheers to being #DollyMehra in #paatallok pic.twitter.com/RMrpkMwgT9
— Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) February 14, 2021
This is my first ❤️❤️ and firsts are the most special ones and more so because it comes from the esteemed @theFCGofficial .Thank you @CCSSAwards this will keep me motivated 😊😊. Congratulations to all the winners 🙌 @OfficialCSFilms @PrimeVideoIN https://t.co/FyELbvt3ad
— Abhishek Banerjee (@nowitsabhi) February 15, 2021
Here’s the full list of winners:
Short films
Best Short Film – Bebaak
Best Director – Shazia Iqbal for Bebaak
Best Actor – Adil Hussain for Meal
Best Actress – Amruta Subhash for The Booth
Best Writing – Shazia Iqbal for Bebaak (Dying Wind In Her Hair)
Feature films
Best Film – Eeb Allay Ooo
Best Director – Prateek Vats for Eeb Allay Ooo
Best Actor – Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle
Best Actress – Tillotama Shome for Sir
Best Supporting Actor – Pankaj Tripathi for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Best Supporting Actress – Sai Pallavi for Paava Kadhaigal
Best Writing – Sachy for Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Cinematography – Siddharth Diwan for Bulbbul
Best Editing – Mahesh Narayanan for C U Soon
Gender Sensitivity Award – Thappad
Series
Best Series – Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story
Best Actor – Pratik Gandhi for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story
Best Actress – Sushmita Sen for Aarya
Best Supporting Actor – Abhishek Banerjee for Paatal Lok
Best Supporting Actress – Swastika Mukherjee for Paatal Lok
Best Writing – Sumit Purohit, Saurav Dey, Vaibhav Vishal, Karan Vyas for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story
Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi shared on Twitter, “Thank you @CCSSAwards for this recognition. It means a lot to me. Thank you”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.