Mumbai Crime Branch fails to get Saif Ali Khan’s statement, Interpol sends reminder

Over two months after the Mumbai Police Crime Branch failed to respond to a questionnaire sent to it by Bulgarian judicial authorities in connection with actor Saif Ali Khan allegedly failing to make full payment in a wild boar hunting expedition in 2013, the Interpol recently sent a reminder to the Crime Branch, seeking the actor’s statement at the earliest. However, officials from the Crime Branch claim that Khan has sought more time to recollect the incident that happened in 2013.

The actor, along with his three friends, had allegedly gone on a legal wild boar hunting expedition in the Carpathian Mountains in Sfantu Gheorghe in Romania between November 29 and December 2, 2013. They had hired services of a Bulgarian company that specialises in procuring the requisite permits and licenses for such adventures.

Following a spat over payment, the company had approached Bulgarian authorities. In the first week of June this year, Interpol, on behalf of the Bulgarian government, had sent a questionnaire to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, asking them to record Khan’s statement.

Sources in the police department said that after the Crime Branch forwarded the questionnaire to the actor in June, he responded by saying that he was out of the country and needed time to recollect the incident as it took place in 2013.

A senior police official confirmed that the reminder was served to the Crime Branch by the Interpol, following which Khan was informed about the same. However, the actor is yet to reply to the questionnaire, said an officer, adding that after seeking his response, the Crime Branch would send his statement to Interpol, which would then forward it to Bulgarian judicial authorities.

“The hunting cost them around 24,000 euros, of which 14,000 euros was paid in cash by the actor. However, after he left Bulgaria, the company contacted him again asking for the full payment. He informed that the money was transferred to the agent’s account,” said an officer.

As the middleman failed to make further payment, the company contacted the Bulgarian authorities. The agent was booked and the actor, along with his three friends, was served a set of questionnaire through Interpol. There is a set of 15 questions all pertaining to his 2013 trip to Romania and hunting adventure through the Bulgarian company, said police.

Khan didn’t respond to numerous calls and messages. His manager said Khan was busy in a shoot and would not want to comment on the matter.

