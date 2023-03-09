scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Cricketer Shubman Gill dismisses reports of having a crush on Rashmika Mandanna

Replying to an Instagram post, Shubman Gill quashed reports of him having a crush on Rashmika Mandanna.

Shubman Gill hit out at news of Rashmika Mandanna being his crush. (Photo: Shubman, Rashmika/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Cricketer Shubman Gill dismisses reports of having a crush on Rashmika Mandanna
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

After sports, Shubman Gill is definitely becoming popular among cinema fans. The Indian cricketer has been spotted with Sara Ali Khan,  and a new report recently claimed that he had a crush on actor Rashmika Mandanna.

An Instagram page reported that during a media interaction, the cricketer was asked who he has a crush on among the female actors. While initially, Shubman tried to avoid answering the question by laughing it off, he finally named Rashmika. It added that the Pushpa actor is yet to react to the cricketer’s statement.

However, before Rashmika could react, Shubman Gill himself dismissed the claim, stating that he has no inkling about the ‘media interaction’. Replying on the post, he wrote, “Which media interaction was this, that I myself don’t know anything about .”

Shubman Gill’s reply on the post that claimed he named Rashmika Mandanna as his crush.
Watch |Amid rumours of Sara Ali Khan-Shubman Gill dating, fans welcome cricketer with ‘Sara Sara’ chant during India Vs Sri Lanka match

Rumours of the Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill dating began last year in August, after they were spotted by a fan at a restaurant. The short video, originally shared on TikTok, showed a woman saying that she just ‘saw Sara at Bastian’. More recently, the two were spotted exiting the same hotel in New Delhi, and later spotted sitting next to each other aboard a flight.

The Indian star cricketer had further fuelled the fire by commenting on the speculation. In an appearance on the Punjabi chat show Dil Diyan Gallan, hosted by Sonam Bajwa, he was asked if he is indeed dating Sara. With a shy smile, he answered, “May be.” When Sonam egged him on, and asked, “Sara ka sara sach bolo (Tell the whole truth),” he replied, “Sara da sara sach bol diya (I have told the truth). May be, maybe not.” When he was asked to name the fittest actor in Bollywood, he had also replied, “Sara.”

Also Read
Neena-Gupta-Satish-Kaushik
When Satish Kaushik offered to marry pregnant Neena Gupta and pass Masaba...
ranbir kapoor alia bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor doesn't want daughter Raha to have Alia Bhatt's personality...
govinda
When Govinda's fan worked at his home as house help, was caught by his wi...
sharmila tagore, kareena kapoor
'Would have been better if Kareena Kapoor had Zika, her son was never bor...

Sara was previously rumoured to be dating actor Kartik Aaryan, while Shubman was said to be in a relationship with Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-03-2023 at 12:22 IST
Next Story

RBI likely buying dollars in spot, paying forwards, say traders

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

RIP Satish Kaushik
RIP Satish Kaushik: Celebrating his life and career, in photos
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close