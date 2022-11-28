scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Cricket stars MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya party with Badshah and croon Kala Chashma, fans react to Dhoni’s candid avatar: ‘Lajawab’

Singer Badshah performed the song at a party with cricketers MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya joining him and making merry as others looked on.

sidharth malhotra, katrina kaifSidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif song has found new takers.

After international dance group Quick Style danced on Kala Chashma, the Baar Baar Dekho song became a social media trend. From singer Demi Lovato and popular TV host Jimmy Fallon to even Indian soldiers, people have been grooving to the song, making Instagram reels. And now a video has emerged of Badshah performing the song at a party, as cricketers MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya join him in making merry.

In the video, Badshah is seen surrounded by a crowd as he belts the song. Former Indian captain MS Dhoni and star player Hardik Pandya are seen enjoying the song and go on to loudly sing the chorus lyrics. Hardik’s brother Krunal Pandya is also seen having a blast with them along with a few other guests.

It’s not clear when the video was shot but fans were left surprised seeing Dhoni’s candid avatar. “This is not normal,” wrote a social media user, while another added, “Lajawab”.

Also Read |Jimmy Fallon, Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma leaves fans impressed. Watch video

 

The track Kala Chashma, as readers would know, is from the 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho, starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra. Though the version of the song currently topping trends is the one by Badshah, the original dates back to the 90s.

Originally composed by Prem Hardeep and Kam Dhillon, the 1991 hit was sung by Amar Arshi. The song — much before it made its way to the Karan Johar produced film — was already a popular, much-loved track. It was written by Amrik Singh Shera, the head constable of Punjab police, when he was only 15.

Also Read |Kala Chashma was originally written by a Punjab police head constable, he earned Rs 11000 for it

On Koffee with Karan 7, Sidharth Malhotra had opened up about the filming the song and revealed Katrina Kaif’s mantra to look in shape for it. As he and Vicky Kaushal spoke about fitness, the Shershaah actor revealed, “Woh barf kha rahi thi yaar (She was eating ice cubes) during Kala Chashma shoot. She was only eating ice to keep hydrated and lean, but she looked so good.”

Baar Baar Dekho failed to connect with audience upon its release in cinemas.

