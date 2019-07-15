Toggle Menu
Cricket at its best: Bollywood reacts to England’s World Cup win

Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Vivek Oberoi, Anupam Kher, Taapsee Pannu and Varun Dhawan among others took to social media to react to ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final.

Bollywood celebs took to social media to react on England’s win in World Cup 2019. (Photo: Vivek Oberoi/Karan Johar/Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Even though India had exited the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in the semi-final stage, Indian fans were glued to their screens as England took on New Zealand in the final.

England triumphed in the end, not because New Zealand were less talented — both teams ended up equals, not once, but twice. First, in the regular game, then in the Super Over. But England had more boundaries than New Zealand — 26 to 17 — and they won.

Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Vivek Oberoi, Anupam Kher, Taapsee Pannu and Varun Dhawan among others took to social media to react to the thrilling finish.

“What a #WorldCupfinal. Unbelievable my entire family is awake. Who u got,” Varun Dhawan tweeted.

Karan Johar wrote on Twittter, “England had a better kundli! NZ had the better game!!! #NZLvENG.”

Vivek Oberoi echoed the sentiment that the World Cup has come home, that is the country which invented the game. “The country where cricket was born 6/700 years ago, has finally won the #WorldCup for the very first time! Congrats #eng What a historic match! Truly the great sport of #cricket won today! #WC19 #WCFINAL #ENGvNZ,” Vivek said via Twitter.

Anupam Kher tweeted, “This #WorldCupFinal19 is a KILLER.”

Taapsee Pannu posted on Twitter, “England won the World Cup and New Zealand won our hearts ❤️ what a memorable match both the sides have given us #ICCWC2019.”

Kunal Kapoor wrote on Twitter, “Oh my freaking God! This has to be amongst the most exciting day in sporting history! #ICCWC2019 #Wimbledon.”

Riteish Deshmukh shared on Twitter, “Cricket at its best – Epic #WorldCupFinals – Congratulations @englandcricket the Champions of world cricket. My heart goes out to @BLACKCAPS – they were so so good- for me they are the uncrowned champs of #WorldCup2019.”

