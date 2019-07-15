Cricket at its best: Bollywood reacts to England’s World Cup win

Even though India had exited the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in the semi-final stage, Indian fans were glued to their screens as England took on New Zealand in the final.

England triumphed in the end, not because New Zealand were less talented — both teams ended up equals, not once, but twice. First, in the regular game, then in the Super Over. But England had more boundaries than New Zealand — 26 to 17 — and they won.

Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Vivek Oberoi, Anupam Kher, Taapsee Pannu and Varun Dhawan among others took to social media to react to the thrilling finish.

“What a #WorldCupfinal. Unbelievable my entire family is awake. Who u got,” Varun Dhawan tweeted.

Karan Johar wrote on Twittter, “England had a better kundli! NZ had the better game!!! #NZLvENG.”

Vivek Oberoi echoed the sentiment that the World Cup has come home, that is the country which invented the game. “The country where cricket was born 6/700 years ago, has finally won the #WorldCup for the very first time! Congrats #eng What a historic match! Truly the great sport of #cricket won today! #WC19 #WCFINAL #ENGvNZ,” Vivek said via Twitter.

Anupam Kher tweeted, “This #WorldCupFinal19 is a KILLER.”

Taapsee Pannu posted on Twitter, “England won the World Cup and New Zealand won our hearts ❤️ what a memorable match both the sides have given us #ICCWC2019.”

And for all those who said they don’t know what to do about their Sunday plans because india isn’t in the finals.

The sport. The game. Is above everyone. As proved today. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) July 14, 2019

so happy england won. i don’t understand cricket much but from what i saw, they fully deserved to win. give stokes an OBE… — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) July 14, 2019

With the Wimbledon and the Cricket finals , this had to be the greatest day in the sports of all time for the fans…worthy opponents and what a great fight to finish . Filmmaking is nothing compared to playing the game … what a day this .. 14th July 2019 . Will not forget — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 14, 2019

Hearts been racing for a while … this kind of drama cannot be written by the best screenplay writers… heartbroken for #NewZealand … this was so so so close… two yards too far!!! Well played #England … #CWC2019 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) July 14, 2019

Has there been a better Sunday for a genuine sports enthusiast.. the Wimbledon and the Cricket World Cup finals going down to the wire. Wow..!! Exhausted .. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 14, 2019

Kunal Kapoor wrote on Twitter, “Oh my freaking God! This has to be amongst the most exciting day in sporting history! #ICCWC2019 #Wimbledon.”

Riteish Deshmukh shared on Twitter, “Cricket at its best – Epic #WorldCupFinals – Congratulations @englandcricket the Champions of world cricket. My heart goes out to @BLACKCAPS – they were so so good- for me they are the uncrowned champs of #WorldCup2019.”