Creators of original Masakali condemn Masakali 2.0, say it ‘will damage your eardrums’

The release of T-Series’ Masakali 2.0 has angered not just the fans but also the creators of the original song.

Soon after the song’s release on Wednesday, AR Rahman took to Twitter and wrote, “No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a director, a composer and a lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew.”

Rahman tagged director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and lyricist Prasoon Joshi who further supported his argument. Mehra shared on Twitter, “#Masakali #Delhi6 Created with love & passion an iconic song that has to be preserved. Beware of the re-mix it will damage your eardrums.”

“All songs written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart,sad to see when original creation of @arrahman @prasoonjoshi_ & singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised. Upto the conscience of @Tseries. Hopefully the fans will stand for originality. @RakeyshOmMehra,” Prasoon Joshi said via Twitter.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal also reshared AR Rahman’s Twitter post on Instagram to show her solidarity.

Rahman also shared a cryptic post on Instagram that many believe is his reaction to the new version of the song. The post read, “The strongest man is he who is able to control his anger.”

The new version of Masakali has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, who is known for many recreations, including Dilbar and Aankh Maarey.

