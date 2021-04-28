scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Most read

Covid-19 vaccine registration opens for people above 18: Kangana Ranaut says she’ll get the jab on May 1, Kartik Aaryan gives a reminder

Kangana Ranaut is planning to get vaccinated on May 1 along with her entire family. Kartik Aaryan also shared a post reminding people that registration for vaccine is now on.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 28, 2021 4:28:49 pm
kangana ranaut covid 19 vaccineKangana Ranaut says people should not indulge in self pity at this time. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Twitter)

As the registration for the next phase of the Covid-19 vaccine begins today, Kangana Ranaut, in her latest video message on Twitter, has urged people to register themselves and get vaccinated as soon as possible. The actor said nobody should believe the rumours going around about the vaccine and fight this battle against coronavirus “on a personal level”. Actor Kartik Aaryan also shared a cryptic post, reminding people that registration of vaccine for everyone over the age of 18 has now begun.

“When you’re 45+ but hv to wait till 1st May for vaccine bcoz your wife has told the mohalla you’re 41. Registrations open today #VaccineRegistration,” he tweeted.

Kangana addressed the people who are feeling demotivated and said “this is not the time for self-pity”. The actor said that various generations have faced such a calamity once in their lifetime and this generation is no special. “To people who are overthinking, I must tell you every generation has dealt with diseases like Spanish Flu, Tuberculosis and Plague etc. Why do you think you are special? The population is so huge that the entire world is grappling with this disease. And, India has the largest population in the world. The modernity which we want to enjoy has its drawbacks as well,” the Manikarnika actor opined.

Also read |Covid-19 vaccine registration to open for all adults at 4pm: Here’s how to register

She added that if people cannot find a solution, they should not become a problem. Kangana added, “If you cannot find a solution, do not become a problem. We should help others but, first of all, we should help ourselves. We should not get infected with the coronavirus.” Emphasising the significance of getting vaccinated, the 34-year-old actor shared, “Until last year, we were all worried about the vaccine, but now we have a vaccine, and doctors are saying 98-99% of people who have taken just the first jab of the vaccine can recover at their home only.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Kangana is planning to get vaccinated on May 1 along with her entire family. She has also got the staff at her house registered for the vaccination. Concluding her message, the actor said, “Do not believe in the rumours going around about the vaccine. Register yourself for vaccination and fight this battle on a personal level.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Gauahar Khan, Ajay Devgn, Yuvika Chaudhary: 10 celeb photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 28: Latest News

Advertisement
x