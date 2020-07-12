Rekha’s bungalow sealed after guard tests positive for coronavirus

The BMC has put a board outside Rekha’s bungalow declaring the area as a containment zone. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The BMC has put a board outside Rekha’s bungalow declaring the area as a containment zone. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed actor Rekha’s bungalow in suburban Bandra after a security guard there tested positive for coronavirus, a civic official said on Sunday.

The guard at the 65-year-old actor’s bungalow ‘Sea Springs’ tested positive on Tuesday, the official said.

The BMC has put a board outside the premises declaring the are as a containment zone. The security guard has been hospitalised at the BMC’s COVID-19 care facility in Bandra Kurla Complex, he said.

As the bungalow is a standalone one, only a portion of it has been sealed, he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.