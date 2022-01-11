Sussanne Khan test positive for Omicron, Sathyaraj and Khushi Kapoor test negative for Covid-19

Stand-up comedian and actor, Vir Das and Hrithik Roshan’s former wife and interior designer, Sussanne Khan have tested positive for coronavirus. Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor has tested negative for the virus. Actor Sathyaraj, who was hospitalised after contracting Covid-19, has also been discharged.

Khushi Kapoor tests negative

Amid reports that Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor testing negative, the rep of Boney Kapoor told indianexpress.com that Khushi Kapoor has also tested negative. “She has tested negative now. Khushi was positive about 10 days ago. Both Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are fine,” she said.

Sathyaraj discharged from hospital

Sathayaraj’s son Sibi Sathyaraj tweeted, “Hey guys..Appa got discharged from the hospital last night and back home..He’s totally fine and will resume work after few days of rest..Thank you all for your love and support!” The veteran actor found national fame after playing Kattappa in Baahubali franchise.

Vir Das has mild symptoms

Das has mild symptoms of Covid-19 and has been isolated at home. Being his jovial self, he also joked about taking up embroidery while he is quarantined at his home. In a social media post, Das wrote, “Right. I’ve tested positive for Covid-19. Mild symptoms. Aches and a sore throat. Isolated at home. Had only been in contact with two other people in the last month and thankfully they are both negative.”

He added, “Now I am in a room. I have three pillows and a quilt. I’m seriously considering embroidery. Depending on how long this takes, I may wind up with no quilts and 6 pillows, or like 2 quilts. If I had to choose a market, I’d choose quilts over pillows, more exclusive. Almost everyone has a pillow they love. Not everyone has a nice quilt.”

However, concluding his note, Das asked people to wear a mask and get vaccinated. “The point of all this is to wear a mask and get boosted. Hope you and your family are safe,” he wrote. He captioned his post, “Symptoms very minor. Gonna chill for a bit. Peace.”

Sussanne Khan is Covid positive

Sharing her diagnosis on social media, Sussanne wrote, “After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night.”

Positive about fighting the virus strongly, she added, “Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one. #Willfightthis #omicronvariant #covid2022doesnotwelcomeyou 😷🤞🏻🤒🤒” Sussanne also shared a picture of herself that she clicked in front of the mirror. In the photo, she is seen in her gym outfit.

As soon as Sussanne shared her health update, her friends from the film industry, including Bipasha Basu, Neelam Kothari and Maria Goretti wished her a speedy recovery.

Many other celebrities from the Indian film and television industry have recently contracted the virus. Kubbra Sait, Swara Bhasker, Mahesh Babu, Mimi Chakraborty, Sumona Chakravarti, John Abraham, Ekta Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Bijlani, Prem Chopra and Dhrashti Dhami among others tested positive for Covid-19.

On the work front, Vir Das is returning to Mumbai this May with a brand new stand-up gig called Wanted. He would be performing at the iconic Jamshed Bhabha Theatre in Mumbai. He will also be seen in a Netflix movie, a lockdown comedy directed by Judd Apatow and featuring stars such as Karen Gillan, David Duchovny, Pedro Pascal and others.