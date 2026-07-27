Court gives relief to Salman Khan, orders removal of Kala Hiran teaser: What the film is about?

Delhi High court has ordered the removal of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy's teaser and any promotional content linked to actor Salman Khan.

By: Entertainment Desk
5 min readNew DelhiJul 27, 2026 05:15 PM IST
Delhi HC orders to remove Kala Hiran teaser, promotional content linked to Salman KhanDelhi HC orders to remove Kala Hiran teaser, promotional content linked to Salman Khan
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Actor Salman Khan received relief from the Delhi High Court on Monday, as the court ordered the removal of the teaser and promotional material of the upcoming film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy from social media. The actor’s plea had said that the film, allegedly based on the 1998 Black Buck poaching case, has been made to defame him.

HC gives relief to Salman Khan

Justice Jyoti Singh directed that if the producer failed to remove the teaser, platforms including X and YouTube would be ordered to take it down. According to the Bar and Bench, the court took a stand against the film, and asked the makers, “What kind of contents are these? You seem to get emboldened by the fact that no order was passed last time. Your client thinks he is above the law. He is getting worse day by day … Every minute it is on public domain it is harming the reputation of the plaintiff (Salman Khan) here. I was mild with you but your are incorrigible … You can’t do this even to a common man. It cannot get worse than this even for a common man.”

ALSO READ | ‘Contract said I had to speak against Salman Khan’: Actor said he quit Kala Hiran after 2 days

After watching the teaser in court, Jyoti Singh remarked, “This must stop. Reputation is built with great effort; once it’s lost, it’s lost. Even if this is played for 24 hours, someone suffers.”

What is the Kala Hiran controversy?

Why Salman Khan filed a plea

Salman Khan claimed in his plea that the film Kala Hiran’s teaser, poster and other promotional content unmistakably identify the actor, without naming him directly. The case stated that the video even showed a lookalike of Khan wearing his signature blue bracelet. He alleged that the upcoming film is based on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and is aimed to exploit his reputation.

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Moreover, Salman’s plea claimed that the film’s producer Amit has explicitly linked the film with gangster Bishnoi in interviews and social media posts, to generate more publicity for the film. The actor also argued that Kala Hiran violates his right to a fair trial because the case is sub judice.

 

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