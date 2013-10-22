Couple quizzed over Akshaye Khanna’s complaint of cheating

President of a private company and his wife were today grilled in connection with actor Akshaye Khanna’s complaint that the couple has allegedly duped him of Rs 50 lakh,claiming that they would invest the sum in the commodity market with a promise to double it in 45 days,said a police officer.

“Satyabrata Chakravarty and his wife Sona,president and director respectively of Intech Images Private Ltd,who took Rs 50 lakh from the actor luring him of doubling the amount,were questioned today,” the officer at the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the city police said.

The two indeed invested the money in commodities as promised,the officer said,but did not reveal whether the duo

earned profits or suffered losses.

The officer indicated that the investigators’ priority is to recover the money from the couple.

Akshaye had invested the money in Intech Images in October 2010. However,even after three years,the duo continued to give him excuses instead of returning the money,police said.

Akshaye has filed a complaint against the couple with the Malabar Hill police station on Friday through his lawyer,and the case had been transferred to the EOW.

