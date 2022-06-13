Count the stars in this iconic pic featuring Hema Malini, Rakhee, Zeenat Aman, Sanjeev Kumar, Shabana Azmi, Amjad Khan

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi shared a throwback photo on her Instagram that featured several yesteryear’s stars. In a black-and-white photo, Hema Malini, Rakhee, Zeenat Aman, and Shabana Azmi can be seen sitting on the sofa, with Amjad Khan and Sanjeev Kumar are also in the frame. Shabana Azmi is seated next to Zeenat. While Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan had starred in Sholay, one of Bollywood’s most iconic films, Zeenat Aman had a made a name for herself with films like Satyam Shivam Sundaram, among others. Rakhee, a 70’s star, later played the maternal roles in several 90’s blockbusters, including Karan Arjun and Baazigar.

Azmi, who often shares invaluable throwbacks on her social media accounts, captioned the photo, ““Days of yore! Hema Rakhee Shabana Zeenat Amjad guest Sanjeev.” Divya Dutta commented, “This is a gem.” One wrote, “All creative gems in one frame.” Another added, “Beautiful photo with all the stars.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

Shabana Azmi is married to veteran lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar, who was earlier married to Honey Irani. His children Farhan Akhtar and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar are from his first marriage. In an old interview to Simi Garewal, she was asked how important she thought marriage was for an independent, financially stable woman like her, Shabana said that her case was different as she didn’t have children. She said that had she had children, she would have moved in a different direction. “Not being able to have children made some of the choices easier.”

On the work front, Shabana Azmi who starred in the historical drama Empire, is now shooting for Karan Johar’s film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.