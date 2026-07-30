‘Couldn’t understand why’: Sanjay Dutt on Sunil Dutt’s tough choice as Nargis lay in a coma

Actor Sanjay Dutt has rarely spoken at length about his parents in public. Despite his larger-than-life on-screen persona, the actor has often kept his emotions private. However, in a recent interview, he opened up about one of the most painful chapters of his life, the death of his mother, legendary actor Nargis, whose passing came just days before he was set to make his acting debut.

‘It was a very traumatic time’

Speaking on the AIG Hospitals YouTube channel, Sanjay recalled Nargis’ battle with pancreatic cancer and the emotional toll it took on their family. “So, mom died of cancer, unfortunately, pancreatic cancer. This was in the early ‘80s, so even the technology we have today wasn’t available back then. There was this massive surgery that was done. We went to New York and got it done at Sloan Kettering.”