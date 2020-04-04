SRK offers 4-storey space to authorities for quarantine purpose, Deepika-Ranveer donate to PM-CARES Fund

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made donations to PM CARES Fund. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made donations to PM CARES Fund. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

After pledging to make donations to seven initiatives, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have offered their 4-storey office space to help Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to expand quarantine capacity. On Saturday, BMC took to Twitter and thanked the couple for their “thoughtful and timely gesture.”

“We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture!” the tweet read.

Shah Rukh’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment retweeted BMC’s tweet and wrote, “Support makes everyone stronger. And in our fight against COVID-19, we need each other’s support as a society. Let’s help each other more, and win this fight collectively!”

SRK’s gesture comes after he pledged to support seven initiatives on Thursday. The actor donated to organisations including the PM-CARES Fund, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund, Ek Saath — The Earth Foundation, Roti Foundation and Working People’s Charter among more.

The actor’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders and Meer Foundation also pledged to collaborate with the West Bengal and Maharashtra governments to provide 50,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to healthcare providers.

On Saturday, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also pledged to donate to PM-CARES Fund. On Twitter and Instagram, the couple wrote a note that read, “In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund and hope that you will too. We are all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind.”

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and many others pledged to donate to PM-CARES Fund.

