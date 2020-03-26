Coronavirus outbreak: Celebs encourage fans to stay in

Bollywood celebrities are making the most of self-isolation period. Bollywood celebrities are making the most of self-isolation period.

The 21-day lockdown is well underway with everyone staying at home and doing the best they can to cut down the spread of coronavirus. Celebrities in India have also been endorsing self-isolation and social distancing.

Actor Hrithik Roshan shared recently on Instagram that his ex-wife and friend Sussanne Khan has moved back in with him for their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan so they can manage co-parenting in these stressful times. Priyanka Chopra also took to Instagram and shared a hand-washing video as she participated in the #SafeHands challenge.

Celebrities like Rajkumar Hirani, Sara Ali Khan and Varun Sharma among others have been encouraging donations to support daily wage workers.

Across many film industries around the world, shoots have been cancelled, and film releases have been postponed due to coronavirus. In India too, all film and television shoots have been cancelled.