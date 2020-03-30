Follow Us:
Monday, March 30, 2020
COVID19
Coronavirus outbreak: Celebrities keep fans motivated during lockdown

Akshay Kumar recently donated Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-CARES fund. Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan and others have also pledged donations.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: March 30, 2020 12:55:28 pm
Shruti Haasan Bollywood celebrities are making the most of self-isolation period. (Photos: Shruti Haasan/Instagram)

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan and Sonam Kapoor among others continue to encourage fans to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Some celebrities have also made donations towards coronavirus relief efforts. Akshay Kumar recently donated Rs 25 crore towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-CARES fund. Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan and others have also pledged donations.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 1000 over the weekend, with 27 deaths so far.

Here's what Bollywood celebrities are doing during self-isolation period.

    12:55 (IST)30 Mar 2020
    Shruti Haasan shares a happy video
     
     
     
     
     
    No - I don’t think I’m a weirdo - ok bye 👀 #solitude #stayathome #hulaafterages

    A post shared by @ shrutzhaasan on

    Shruti Haasan shared a happy video in which she can be seen twirling a hula hoop around her waist.

    12:35 (IST)30 Mar 2020
    Malaika Arora shares photo of her 'quarantine love'
     
     
     
     
     
    #unconditionallove❤️ #stayhome #neveralone #quarantinelove

    A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

    Malaika Arora shared a photo of herself with her dog. She used the hashtag #quarantinelove. The actor asked her fans to stay safe.

    “Baby Doll” singer Kanika Kapoor, who recently tested positive for coronavirus for the fourth time, took to her Instagram account on Monday to share that she isn’t in the ICU.

    Also read: I hope my next test is negative: Kanika Kapoor

    “Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe, you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family. miss them!” Kanika wrote on Instagram

