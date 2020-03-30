Coronavirus outbreak: Celebrities keep fans motivated during lockdown

Bollywood celebrities are making the most of self-isolation period. (Photos: Shruti Haasan/Instagram) Bollywood celebrities are making the most of self-isolation period. (Photos: Shruti Haasan/Instagram)

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan and Sonam Kapoor among others continue to encourage fans to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Some celebrities have also made donations towards coronavirus relief efforts. Akshay Kumar recently donated Rs 25 crore towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-CARES fund. Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan and others have also pledged donations.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 1000 over the weekend, with 27 deaths so far.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?