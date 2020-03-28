Follow Us:
Saturday, March 28, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak: Varun Dhawan raps for awareness

Coronavirus outbreak: While celebrities such as Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan and others donated money for a relief fund, Varun Dhawan put up a rap video to raise awareness.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: March 28, 2020 11:47:08 am
Coronavirus outbreak Varun Dhawan Anushka Sharma Corornavirus outbreak: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared a video on Instagram. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram, Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

As the country is witnessing a 21-day lockdown, celebrities are making sure to motivate their fans to stay inside their homes and stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The cast and crew of Tamil film Master are also practising social-distancing amid coronavirus outbreak. Malavika Mohanan, who is playing the female lead in Master, shared a screengrab from a video call on Twitter.

Hrithik Roshan has bought N95 and FFP3 masks for BMC workers and other caretakers as the country grapples with coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrities like Richa Chadha, Pooja Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh, Shruti Haasan and others are encouraging fans to support daily wage workers. While actors such as Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan and others have donated to the government extending during the coronavirus pandemic.

Across many film industries around the world, shoots have been cancelled, and film releases have been postponed due to coronavirus. In India too, all film and television shoots have been halted.

    11:47 (IST)28 Mar 2020
    Varun Dhawan raps 'ghar se nikle toh coronavirus hoga'
     
     
     
     
     
    #LOCKDOWN 🧼2️⃣1️⃣🔞📛 #vararaps Stay indoors stay safe Thank you @tanishk_bagchi @ericpillai @dipraj_jadhav_edits @go_addy

    A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

    Varun Dhawan raps on 21 days lockdown and spreads awareness on coronavirus.

    11:20 (IST)28 Mar 2020
    Anushka Sharma turns hairdresser for Virat Kohli
     
     
     
     
     
    Meanwhile, in quarantine.. 💇🏻‍♂💁🏻‍♀

    A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

    Anushka Sharma posted a video on Instagram in which she can be seen giving Virat Kohli a hair cut.

    Singer Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive for coronavirus and is currently seeking treatment in Lucknow. Prabhas, Anupam Kher and Sonam Kapoor among others who recently returned from abroad have been in self-quarantine for the past few days. In Hollywood, Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim, Andy Cohen and a few others have tested positive for coronavirus.

