Coronavirus outbreak: Varun Dhawan raps for awareness

Corornavirus outbreak: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared a video on Instagram. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram, Anushka Sharma/Instagram) Corornavirus outbreak: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared a video on Instagram. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram, Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

As the country is witnessing a 21-day lockdown, celebrities are making sure to motivate their fans to stay inside their homes and stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The cast and crew of Tamil film Master are also practising social-distancing amid coronavirus outbreak. Malavika Mohanan, who is playing the female lead in Master, shared a screengrab from a video call on Twitter.

Hrithik Roshan has bought N95 and FFP3 masks for BMC workers and other caretakers as the country grapples with coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrities like Richa Chadha, Pooja Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh, Shruti Haasan and others are encouraging fans to support daily wage workers. While actors such as Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan and others have donated to the government extending during the coronavirus pandemic.

Across many film industries around the world, shoots have been cancelled, and film releases have been postponed due to coronavirus. In India too, all film and television shoots have been halted.