Coronavirus outbreak: Celebrities extend financial support to fight the pandemic

Coronavirus outbreak: Arnold Schwarzenegger asks fans to stay fit during self-quarantine. (Photo: Arnold Schwarzenegger/Instagram, Padma Lakshmi/Instagram) Coronavirus outbreak: Arnold Schwarzenegger asks fans to stay fit during self-quarantine. (Photo: Arnold Schwarzenegger/Instagram, Padma Lakshmi/Instagram)

The outbreak of coronavirus has impacted everyone. While people are finding new ways to utilise time at home, actors, singers and filmmakers from across the Indian film industry are motivating their fans to take up painting, cooking, dancing and workout among other things during self-isolation.

Many celebrities including Pawan Kalyan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana and others have come forward to extend financial help during this testing time. While Salman has pledged to take care of 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry, Pawan Kalyan donated Rs 1 crore towards coronavirus relief efforts.

The number of positive cases in the country has more than doubled in the last five days, from just under 700 on March 26 to over 1400 today. The government is repeatedly urging people to stay at home to keep themselves safe. Celebrities are also making efforts to educate people about social distancing.

