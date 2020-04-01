Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 01, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Coronavirus outbreak: Celebrities extend financial support to fight the pandemic

Coronavirus outbreak: Many celebrities including Pawan Kalyan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana and others have come forward to extend financial help.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: April 1, 2020 10:35:03 am
coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus outbreak: Arnold Schwarzenegger asks fans to stay fit during self-quarantine. (Photo: Arnold Schwarzenegger/Instagram, Padma Lakshmi/Instagram)

The outbreak of coronavirus has impacted everyone. While people are finding new ways to utilise time at home, actors, singers and filmmakers from across the Indian film industry are motivating their fans to take up painting, cooking, dancing and workout among other things during self-isolation.

Many celebrities including Pawan Kalyan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana and others have come forward to extend financial help during this testing time. While Salman has pledged to take care of 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry, Pawan Kalyan donated Rs 1 crore towards coronavirus relief efforts.

The number of positive cases in the country has more than doubled in the last five days, from just under 700 on March 26 to over 1400 today. The government is repeatedly urging people to stay at home to keep themselves safe. Celebrities are also making efforts to educate people about social distancing.

In this blog, we tell you what your favourite celebrities are up to amid the national lockdown.

Live Blog

Follow all the live updates here:

Highlights

    10:35 (IST)01 Apr 2020
    Padma Lakshmi learns TikTok from her daughter
     
     
     
     
     
    This took precisely 29 takes 😂 video concept & wardrobe choice by #littlehands, music choice: me.... #tiktoktrials #whatididforlove #quarantinesoultrain

    On the 18th day of self-isolation, Padma Lakshmi tweeted a video of herself dancing in a TikTok video. She wrote, "When your daughter painstakingly teaches you a tiktok dance on the 18th day of the quarantine... concept, shooting & wardrobe choice: #littlehands music choice: me"

    10:20 (IST)01 Apr 2020
    Arnold Schwarzenegger shares workout video
     
     
     
     
     
    Stay at home, stay fit. We cannot control the virus but we can control our fitness.

    Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has asked his fans to stay home and stay fit. The actor shared a video of himself working out.

    10:05 (IST)01 Apr 2020
    Happy isolation, says Mahesh Bhatt

    Posting a photo on Twitter, Mahesh Bhatt wrote, "One breath at a time, one minute at a time , one hour at a time, one day at a time, one week at a time, one month a time .... Happy isolation!!!"

    To keep people entertained, Doordarshan has brought back its classic TV shows including Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shaktimaan, Shrimaan Shrimati and Chanakya.

    Mukesh Khanna, who played the titular role in Shaktimaan and the role of Bhishma in Mahabharat, calls it a blessing in disguise. “India has been brought back to homes and people are watching these old classics. In the 90s, when Mahabharat and Ramayan used to play on TV, there would be a curfew outside because everyone was glued to their TV sets. But today, first there was a curfew, and now people are watching these shows. For me, it’s a double pleasure because both of my shows will be played, something that could have never happened," the actor told indianexpress.com.

