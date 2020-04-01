Coronavirus outbreak: Celebrities extend financial support to fight the pandemic

The outbreak of coronavirus has impacted everyone. While people are finding new ways to utilise time at home, actors, singers and filmmakers from across the Indian film industry are motivating their fans to take up painting, cooking, dancing and workout among other things during self-isolation.
Many celebrities including Pawan Kalyan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana and others have come forward to extend financial help during this testing time. While Salman has pledged to take care of 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry, Pawan Kalyan donated Rs 1 crore towards coronavirus relief efforts.
The number of positive cases in the country has more than doubled in the last five days, from just under 700 on March 26 to over 1400 today. The government is repeatedly urging people to stay at home to keep themselves safe. Celebrities are also making efforts to educate people about social distancing.
In this blog, we tell you what your favourite celebrities are up to amid the national lockdown.
Highlights
On the 18th day of self-isolation, Padma Lakshmi tweeted a video of herself dancing in a TikTok video. She wrote, "When your daughter painstakingly teaches you a tiktok dance on the 18th day of the quarantine... concept, shooting & wardrobe choice: #littlehands music choice: me"
Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has asked his fans to stay home and stay fit. The actor shared a video of himself working out.
Posting a photo on Twitter, Mahesh Bhatt wrote, "One breath at a time, one minute at a time , one hour at a time, one day at a time, one week at a time, one month a time .... Happy isolation!!!"