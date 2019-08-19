Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan shares a glimpse of his character in a behind-the-scenes video

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No.1’s shoot is happening in full swing in Bangkok. The film is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s 1995 original blockbuster. Varun, who plays a coolie in this David Dhawan directorial, took to his social media account to share a behind-the-scenes video from the sets.

Sharing a video, Varun introduced his character, Kuwar Mahinder Pratap. Varun posted the clip with caption, “KUWAR MAHENDRA PRATAP. In the middle of the ocean nearly fell off 🌊 🏊‍♂️ #coolieno1.”

A number of photos from Coolie No.1 sets have been shared on social media account by the film’s cast members too.

While Varun earlier took to social media to wish his father David Dhawan on his birthday, Sara’s birthday too was celebrated on the sets of Coolie No 1. Not to miss, Varun and Sara also shared the first look poster of Coolie No. 1 on social media.

Other than Varun and Sara, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, and Jaaved Jaaferi.

Coolie No 1 will be Varun and Sara’s first film together, while Varun’s third film with his father David Dhawan after Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2. The film is set to release on May 1, 2020.