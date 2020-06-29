Coolie No 1 news on June 29: Varun Dhawan film to release on Disney Plus Hotstar?

Coolie No 1 stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram) Coolie No 1 stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

David Dhawan’s upcoming Coolie No. 1 is a remake of his own 1995 comedy film of the same name. While the original starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, the remake features Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever in significant roles.

Coolie No 1 is produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.

Talking about Coolie No 1, Varun Dhawan had earlier said, “Why I wanted to do this film is because when I watched Coolie No 1, I was so entertained. I had such a good time watching it. It is a family film. It is one of the funniest and most entertaining films I have ever watched. It has an amazing screenplay and starred brilliant actors. We are adapting it.”