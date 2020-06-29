scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 29, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Coolie No 1 news on June 29: Varun Dhawan film to release on Disney Plus Hotstar?

Excited about Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1? Follow this live blog for the latest news about the remake of the 1995 hit of the same name.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 29, 2020 12:51:36 pm
varun dhawan sara ali khan coolie no 1 release Coolie No 1 stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

David Dhawan’s upcoming Coolie No. 1 is a remake of his own 1995 comedy film of the same name. While the original starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, the remake features Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever in significant roles.

Coolie No 1 is produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.

Talking about Coolie No 1, Varun Dhawan had earlier said, “Why I wanted to do this film is because when I watched Coolie No 1, I was so entertained. I had such a good time watching it. It is a family film. It is one of the funniest and most entertaining films I have ever watched. It has an amazing screenplay and starred brilliant actors. We are adapting it.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1.

12:51 (IST)29 Jun 2020
Coolie No 1 co-producer Jackky Bhagnani is back to work
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Finally! First day at work after more than 3 months. Such a good feeling. #showmustgoon #wearmask #sanitize #keepdistance #Socialdistancing #PrecautionsTaken #besmartbesafe

A post shared by JACKKY BHAGNANI (@jackkybhagnani) on

Coolie No 1 co-producer Jackky Bhagnani is back to work after being at home for three months. Sharing photos on his Instagram, he wrote, "such a good feeling."

12:34 (IST)29 Jun 2020
Varun Dhawan to announce Coolie No 1 release?

Disney+ HostarVIP on Twitter announced that Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Abhishek Bachchan will come together for big announcements at 4:30 pm today.

Sara Ali Khan had earlier talked about doing justice to the role that Karisma Kapoor played in the original and also working with Varun. She said, "I cannot say much about my character but yes, there is a modern twist to it. Working with Varun has been a super blast. I cannot believe that I have got the opportunity to recreate the magic that Karisma Kapoor created on screen. I hope I can do justice to it."

The actor added, "Varun has insane energy level. He is an amazing co-star. He is so energetic that even if you are literally dying on the sets, you want to put the same energy into a scene otherwise you won’t stand out in that scene. His energy is contagious. His dance or his act, everything has so much vibe to it that you cannot help but get influenced."

Coolie No 1 was earlier scheduled to release on May 1, but the coronavirus outbreak threw a spanner in the works.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd