Coolie No 1 song Mummy Kassam: An unapologetically corny ‘mass’ track

Coolie No 1 song Mummy Kassam, featuring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, is out. The upbeat track has been crooned by the talented trio of Udit Narayan, Ikka and Monali Thakur.

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, “Mummy Kassam” is a loud, unapologetically corny ‘mass’ song with groovy music and forgettable lyrics.

An excited Varun Dhawan shared the music video of “Mummy Kassam” on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Mass masala 🌶🌶🌶 I have always dreamed of doing a shot like that ever since I saw Prabhudeva dancing in Urvashi. Thank you Ganesh master and @dop007 for this. #mummykassam @jackkybhagnani thank u brother ur truly producer no1 @tanishk_bagchi @azeemdayani @ikka I remember when I first heard this song, this is a blast 💥 thanks boiiissss.”

Coolie No 1 is a remake of the Govinda and Karisma Kapoor-starrer of the same name that released in 1995. The David Dhawan directorial will release on December 25 on Amazon Prime Video.

