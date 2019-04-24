Toggle Menu
Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan to star in Coolie No 1 remake

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan will team up for the first time in the remake of Coolie No 1. The original starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead, and was directed by Varun's father, filmmaker David Dhawan.

Coolie No 1 remake marks David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan’s second collaboration after Judwaa 2. (Photo: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan is set to star in the modern version of Coolie No 1, the makers announced Wednesday.

There were speculations that the actor, who made her Bollywood debut with 2018’s Kedarnath, would be playing the female lead opposite Varun Dhawan in the modern adaptation of the hit comedy.

David is returning to direct the new movie, which is produced by Vashu Bhagnani who also backed the 1995 film.

“It’s official… After 25 years David Dhawan and Vashu Bhagnani come back together to adapt their timeless comedy, ‘Coolie No 1’. The film starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan begins shoot this August,” a statement from the makers read.

Jackky Bhagnani also tweeted, “Nostalgic & Excited !! We complete 25 years at @poojafilms. Extremely Happy to announce the adaptation of our first film #CoolieNo1 with my favorite David uncle, my brother
@Varun_dvn & #SaraAliKhan! Cannot wait for this mad journey to begin!!.”

After Judwaa 2, the film marks David and Varun’s second collaboration.

While Varun’s latest release was Kalank, Sara was last seen in Simmba.

